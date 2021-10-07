Narendra Modi completes two decades in public office: Amit Shah, JP Nadda extend wishes to mark occasion

BJP President JP Nadda extended his congratulations to Modi for completing 20 years in public office, saying that as “a ‘Pradhan Sevak’, he has made India a global power

Leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing two decades in public office. The party has planned a series of events today, 7 October, to mark the occasion, when Modi took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on 7 October 2001.

Union home minister Amit Shah extended his wishes on Twitter and said that Modi made the impossible possible with his strong will and thinking ahead of time.

राज्य और केंद्र सरकारों के प्रमुख के तौर पर जनसेवा के 20 वर्ष पूरे करने पर प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी को बधाई देता हूँ। गरीब कल्याण व अंत्योदय को समर्पित इन 20 वर्षों में मोदी जी ने अपनी दृढ़ इच्छाशक्ति व समय से आगे की सोच से असंभव को संभव करके दिखाया। #20yearsofSevaSamarpan pic.twitter.com/WKyN9KEHBv — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 7, 2021

BJP President JP Nadda extended his congratulations to the Prime Minister for completing 20 years in public office, saying that as “a ‘Pradhan Sevak’, he has made India a global power.” Nadda also said that PM Modi gave the mantra of 'Sewa hi Sangathan' for the BJP, according to ANI.

I extend heartfelt congratulations to PM Modi on completing 20 years as the head of Government today. As a ‘Pradhan Sevak’, he has made India a global power. He also gave the mantra of 'Sewa hi sangathan' for our party: BJP President JP Nadda pic.twitter.com/vW8ybOt7Q2 — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Modi’s tenure of two continuous decades in public office has been unblemished, as well as devoted to public welfare. He extended his best wishes to the Prime Minister and hoped for his popularity to keep growing.

भारत के यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi को संवैधानिक पद पर रहते हुए सार्वजनिक जीवन में बीस वर्ष पूरे करने के लिए हार्दिक बधाई।यह अखंड २० वर्ष लोक कल्याण के प्रति समर्पित होने के साथ निष्कलंक भी रहे हैं।उनकी लोकप्रियता निरंतर बढ़ती रही है और आगे भी बढ़ती रहे,ऐसी शुभकामनाएँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 7, 2021

Union Minister Piyush Goyal took to social media to extend his congratulations, saying that PM Modi’s “leadership from Gujarat to Delhi stands on the solid ground of a transformative agenda" for the country.

चरैवेति...चरैवेति: PM @NarendraModi ji completes 20 glorious years of governance today. His leadership from Gujarat to Delhi stands on the solid ground of a transformative agenda for India. Read my article as I pay tribute to his #SevaSamarpan https://t.co/cG0QwupU3l pic.twitter.com/i5YWrzrUTS — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 7, 2021

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also took to social media to extend his felicitations. Calling Modi “a true leader,” Scindia wrote that Modi’s “determination, clear vision & bold leadership are helping steer an Aatmanirbhar Bharat to greater heights.”

Heartiest congratulations to PM Sh @NarendraModi Ji on completing 20 years in service of Bharat Mata. His determination, clear vision & bold leadership are helping steer an Aatmanirbhar Bharat to greater heights. A true leader of the people! #20yearsofSevaSamarpan pic.twitter.com/KbmoHIC6jX — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) October 7, 2021

The BJP will celebrate the occasion by undertaking cleanliness campaigns in accordance with the Swachh Bharat programme of the Prime Minister as well as spreading awareness about Modi’s works in public office.

Gurudwaras across India will perform ‘Ardas’, praying for the long life of the Prime Minister. Langar will also be organised as part of the BJP’s 'Seva aur Samarpan Abhiyan’ campaign, which was started in September to mark the 71st birthday of PM Modi.