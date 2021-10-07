From cleaning rivers to langars: BJP's plans to celebrate Narendra Modi's 20 years in public office

On 7 October 2001, he was sworn in as Gujarat chief minister for the first time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently serving his second term, has completed 20 years of service in public office on 7 October and his party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, is leaving no stone unturned to mark this occasion.

BJP sources told ANI, “Party workers will mark the day by cleaning the rivers, spreading awareness among the public about the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the booth level and other such social programmes. Party workers will make people aware about the policies at every booth in the country.”

The cleaning of the rivers, in line with his “Swachh Bharat” vision, is being carried out just days after Modi launched the Swachh Bharat 2.0 mission.

They further informed that MLAs, MPs and others will ensure the plan is implemented in their respected constituencies.

It has been reported that gurudwaras across the country will organise langar under the 'Seva Aur Samarpan Abhiyan' to honour the service by Prime Minister Modi.

BJP national president J P Nadda had launched 'Seva Aur Samarpan Abhiyan' earlier in September at the party headquarters in the national capital to mark the 71st birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP chief had said that Modi has the vision that every person of this country should be benefitted from the developmental work of the government.

As per sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the Kedarnath temple on 7 October.

Netizens took to Twitter to mark the event, with many congratulating him for his service.

N ths day 20 years ago PM #NarendraModi took oath as the CM of Gujarat. #Modi now completes successful 2 decades n public life. #20YearsOfSevaSamarpan#Congratulations @narendramodi. Still long way to go. Wishing u the best. pic.twitter.com/FGOnyQjyA3 — cheikaba h (@CheikabaH) October 7, 2021

20 strong years facing all the challenges!

Leading from the front with an inspirational leadership!

Winning mandates to serve our Nation with a vision!@narendramodi 🙏 #ModiHaitoMumkinHai #Modi pic.twitter.com/HWmlit1VFj — Sidharth (@sidkuks) October 7, 2021

Back on 7 October 2001, Narendra Modi was sworn in as Gujarat chief minister for the first time. Of the 20 years in public service, he has served as prime minister for seven years.

He is also the longest-serving head of an elected government after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

-- With inputs from ANI