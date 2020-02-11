Narela Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Delhi Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Narela Assembly Elections 2020 | Narela Assembly constituency, is one of the 10 constituencies comprising North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. In this constituency, the Aam Aadmi Party's Sharad Kumar has won against the Bharatiya Janata Party's Neel Daman Khatri by a margin of 17,429 votes.

The current term of the Assembly will expire on 22 February. One of the key areas of the North West Delhi district, Narela, like the rest of the Union Territory, will see a contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The AAP would seek to retain power on the back of the development agenda it pursued in the last five years. On the other hand, the BJP, which controls the Centre as well as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, would look to dislodge the AAP from power. The Congress, meanwhile, would look to put up a tough fight after its improved performance in the recently concluded state elections in Haryana and Jharkhand.

Here is a brief profile of Narela:

Constituency Name: Narela

Constituency Number: 1

District Name: North Delhi

Total Electors: 2,41,032

Female Electors: 1,06,866

Male Electors: 1,34,149

Third Gender: 17

Reserved: No

Results in previous elections: In the 2008 Assembly elections, Congress' Jaswant Singh Rana retained the seat for the Congress party for the third time in a row. However, in 2013, he lost to BJP's Neeldaman Khatri. In 2015, following an Aam Aadmi party wave post the India Against Corruption movement, Khatri lost the seat to AAP’s Sharad Chauhan despite a phenomenal BJP performance in other parts of the country, as well as the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Chauhan received a whopping 59.97 per cent of total votes.

Demographics: Narela is one of the many Jat dominated Assembly segments in the Union Territory. Jats form over 5 percent of the electorate in Delhi and up to 30 percent of voters in Narela, according to rough estimates by political parties. Having 2,52,467 voters with 1,13,118 females, the constituency has a sex ratio of 812 — below the state's Gender Ratio of 824. Narela is a rural area with 58 villages and is along the Haryana border of the National Capital, just off the Grand Trunk Road — one of Asia's oldest and longest roads which had linked the Indian subcontinent with Central Asia.. Villages, including Lampur, Akbarpur Majra, Bakhtawarpur, Bakouli, Bankner, Bhorgarh, Budhpur, Ghoga, Hamidpur, Hiranki and Holambi Kalan are part of the constituency.

