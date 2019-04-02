Lok Sabha Election 2019, Delhi profile: Congress, AAP, BJP set for a triangular fight in all seven NCR seats

The National Capital Territory of Delhi is a city and a Union Territory of India spread across an area of 1,483 square kilometres. As per Census 2011, it has a population of 1,67,87,941 people, of which more than 1.63 crore people live in the urbanised areas of Delhi.

The state’s population density is 11,320 per square kilometre. There are seven Lok Sabha constituencies and 70 Assembly constituencies in the state. New Delhi is jointly administered by the Central and local government. In the Assembly polls in 2015, Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party won a whopping 67 seats of the 70 while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the remaining three.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, all seven parliamentary seats were won by BJP candidates due to the Narendra Modi wave, a streak that the saffron party will look to repeat in the upcoming elections as well.

All the constituencies will go to polling in a single phase on 12 May.

Here is a list of all parliamentary constituencies in the NCT of Delhi:

1. Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 14,47,228 (as per 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,55,911

Male electors: 7,91,317

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Adarsh Nagar, Model Town and Wazirpur Assembly seats were added from East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency in 2008. Shalimar Bagh, Shakur Basti and Tri Nagar Assembly segments were added from erstwhile Outer Delhi Lok Sabha seat which was dissolved post-delimitation. Sadar Bazar and Model Town Assembly segments were added from erstwhile Delhi Sadar Lok Sabha constituency which was dissolved.

Assembly constituencies: Adarsh Nagar, Shalimar Bagh, Shakur Basti, Tri Nagar, Wazirpur, Model Town, Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Matia Mahal, Ballimaran

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP leader Vijay Goel won the seat 1999. Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal defeated BJP leader Smriti Zubin. Sibal also won the seat 2009. In 2014, BJP leader Harsh Vardhan, defeating Aam Aadmi Party’s Ashutosh.

Demographics: Muslim voters are generally the deciding factor for the constituency along with the Baniya community that occupies nearly 40 percent of the constituency. The constituency has a Muslim voter base of 15 percent, which was 30 percent before delimitation. The percentage of Scheduled Castes and OBCs have gone up to around 25 percent and 20 percent respectively after 2008. The Vaish community accounts for around 15 percent of the population.

2. North East Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors: 19,57,707

Female electors: 8,78,301

Male electors: 10,79,406

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was created in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Burari, Timarpur, Seemapuri (SC), Rohtas Nagar, Seelam Pur, Ghonda, Babarpur, Gokalpur (SC), Mustafabad, Karawal Nagar

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Jai Prakash Agarwal won the seat in 2009 and was succeeded by BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, defeating AAP’s Anand Kumar in 2014.

Demographics: Poorvanchalis hold the key to decide the outcome of polls in this constituency. Seelampur, Babarpur and Mustafabad Assembly segments have a sizeable Muslim population.

3. East Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total electors: 18,29,578

Female electors: 8,06,253

Male electors: 10,23,325

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Adarsh Nagar, Model Town and Wazirpur Assembly seats were removed from the constituency in 2008. Okhla was added from South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Jangpura was added from New Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

Assembly constituencies: Jangpura, Okhla, Trilokpuri (SC), Kondli (SC), Patparganj, Laxmi Nagar, Vishwas Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Shahdara

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP leader Lal Bihari Tiwari won the seat in 1999 but lost it to Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit in 2004 and remained so till 2014. In 2014, BJP leader Mahesh Girri won the seat, defeating AAP candidate Rajmohan Gandhi.

Demographics: Apart from Poorvanchalis, the constituency also has a sizeable number of Paharis and Jats. It also has a sizeable Muslim population.

4. New Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 14,90,147

Female electors: 6,59,825

Male electors: 8,30,322

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Moti Nagar, Rajinder Nagar Assembly segments were added from erstwhile Karol Bagh Lok Sabha constituency which was dissolved in 2008. Malviya Nagar, RK Puram and Delhi Cantt Assembly segments were added from South Delhi parliamentary constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Karol Bagh (SC), Patel Nagar (SC), Moti Nagar, Delhi Cantt, Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi, Kasturba Nagar, Malviya Nagar, RK Puram, Greater Kailash

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, BJP leader Jagmohan won the seat. However, he lost to senior Congress leader Ajay Maken in 2004. Maken beat BJP leader Vijay Goel in 2009 too. In 2014, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi beat AAP’s Ashish Khetan.

Demographics: Housing a number of government offices, this constituency is not dominated by any caste or community.

5. North West Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total electors: 21,94,425

Female electors: 9,81,872

Male electors: 12,12,553

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes.

Delimited: Yes. It was created in 2008. Badli, Nangloi Jat, Narela, Mangol Puri and Bawana Assembly seats were added from erstwhile Outer Delhi constituency post delimitation in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Narela, Badli, Rithala, Bawana (SC), Mundka, Kirari, Sultan Pur Majra (SC), Nangloi Jat, Mangol Puri (SC), Rohini

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Krishna Tirath won the seat in 2009. In 2014, BJP leader Udit Raj defeated AAP candidate Rakhi Birla.

Demographics: North West district has a population of 36,56,539 people. It has an SC population of 6,97,237 people.

6. West Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total electors: 20,39,410

Female electors: 9,30,524

Male electors: 11,08,886

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was created in 2008. Madipur, Najafgarh and Janakpuri Assembly seats were added from erstwhile Outer Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Rajouri Garden Assembly segments were added from South Delhi parliamentary constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Madipur (SC), Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar, Dwarka, Matiala, Najafgarh

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Mahabal Mishra won the seat in 2009. In 2014, BJP leader Parvesh Verma defeated AAP’s Jarnail Singh.

Demographics: It has two dominating communities, namely the Sikhs and Jats. The constituency also has a sizeable Poorvanchali population.

7. South Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 7

Total electors: 17,52,741

Female electors: 7,47,452

Male electors: 10,05,289

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Okhla, Malviya Nagar, RK Puram and Delhi Cantt Assembly segments were removed from this constituency in 2008. Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar and Rajouri Garden Assembly segments were removed from the South Delhi parliamentary constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Bijwasan, Palam, Mehrauli, Chhatarpur, Deoli (SC), Ambedkar Nagar (SC), Sangam Vihar, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, Badarpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Vijay Kumar Malhotra defeated Congress leader Manmohan Singh in 1999. Malhotra won the seat in 2004 too. In 2009, Congress leader Ramesh Kumar became the MP, defeating BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri. However, the latter won in 2014, trouncing AAP candidate Colonel Devinder Sehrawat.

Demographics: The constituency is dominated by Jats and Gujjars, who play a key role in deciding the fate of the contesting candidates.

