The move comes as CM Uddhav Thackeray battles a rebellion in his party Shiv Sena that has brought his MVA coalition government to the verge of collapse

Former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis sought a floor test against the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in the state as he met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Tuesday.

"We've given a letter to Maharashtra Governor & told him that the 39 Shiv Sena MLAs are saying that they don't want to be with NCP, Cong govt; It shows MVA govt has lost the majority. We've requested Gov to direct CM to immediately prove his majority through Floor test," Fadnavis said.

Earlier, in the day, Thackeray made an emotional appeal to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who have been camping Guwahati. The Maharashtra CM urged the MLAs "to come to Mumbai and talk to him."

The statement came as the rebels' leader Eknath Shinde said he would "return to Mumbai and that he has the support of 50 MLAs."

Shinde had been voicing his opposition to the Maha Vikas Aghadi and had called it an "unnatural alliance."

The MVA comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress was formed in 2019 after a fallout between the Shiv Sena and the BJP.

With inputs from agencies

