'Muslims using most contraceptives', says Asaduddin Owaisi day after Yogi Adityanath's 'population imbalance' remark

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that the desired fertility rate in Uttar Pradesh would be achieved by 2026-2030 without any law

New Delhi: "Are Muslims not natives of India," asked AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi, Tuesday as he hit out at Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over his "population imbalance" statement made yesterday (11 June). He also claimed that Muslims used the most number of contraceptives and the total fertility rate which was at 2.6 per cent in 2016, has now fallen to 2.3 per cent.

Addressing an event to mark the commencement of 'population control fortnight', Adityanath on Monday said that population control programme must go ahead successfully but at the same time "population imbalance" should not be allowed to happen.

The Chief Minister further said, "Differences in growth rates of different religious groups may cause chaos and anarchy in the country."

Also Read: World Population Day 2022: UP CM Yogi Adityanath says, 'population imbalance should not be allowed to happen'

"It should not happen that the percentage of population growth of any one class is more while we work on population control with awareness on the mool nivasi (native residents). People should be made conscious to control the population through efforts of stabilization," Adityanath said.

Hitting out at the UP CM, Owaisi on Tuesday said: "Are Muslims not natives of India? If we see the reality, natives are only tribals and Dravidian people."

The AIMIM chief also said that Uttar Pradesh's health minister had earlier said that there is no law required in the country for population control. "It's Muslims who are using most contraceptives. Total fertility rate which was 2.6 in 2016 is now 2.3. Country's demographic dividend is best among all countries," Owaisi said.

The Hyderabad MP also claimed that the desired fertility rate in Uttar Pradesh would be achieved by 2026-2030 without any law.

With inputs from agencies

