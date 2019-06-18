MPs chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in Lok Sabha as Asaduddin Owaisi takes oath in Lok Sabha; AIMIM chief ends vows with 'Allahu Akbar, Jai Hind'

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIAIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi took oath as a Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha on Tuesday amid loud chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Jai Shri Ram'. The chants were heard when Owaisi was walking down the floor of the Lok Sabha to take his oath.

Parliament was quiet till Owaisi was called on to take oath as an MP when a few of the MPs began to shout the slogans. The AIMIM chief, though, was unperturbed by what was clearly an attempt to rile him up. Instead, Owaisi ended his speed with his own slogan — "Jai Bhim, Jai Meem, Takbeer Allahu Akbar, Jai Hind" — before promptly walking away.

Hyderabad AIMIM MP Barrister @asadowaisi takes oath in Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/objAfetEu6 — AIMIM Official (@aimim_national) June 18, 2019

When asked about the sloganeering in the Lok Sabha, Owaisi said it was "good that they remember such things" when they see him. "I hope they also remember the Constitution and deaths of children in Muzaffarpur," he said in his own jibe at the MPs.

The maiden session of 17th Lok Sabha commenced on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first to take oath, along with several prominent members such as Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Textiles Minister Smriti Irani and Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. The second batch of Lok Sabha MPs took oath on Tuesday, on Day 2 of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The vote for the new Lok Sabha Speaker is scheduled for Wednesday. The NDA has nominated BJP MP from Rajasthan's Kota Om Birla as its candidate for the post.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.