Two-time BJP MP Om Birla NDA's choice for Lok Sabha Speaker; Opposition yet to decide candidate ahead of voting on Wednesday

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Rajasthan's Kota Om Birla is likely the NDA candidate for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker, ANI reported. Birla had defeated Congress' Ramnarain Meena by over 2.5 lakh votes from the Kota-Bundi parliamentary seat in the recently concluded general election.

The development comes a day after the Protem Speaker Virendra Kumar was sworn in by President Ram Nath Kovind. Kumar had administered oath to over 300 MPs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other Union ministers, during the inaugural session of the 17th Lok Sabha of the Parliament kickstarting the Monsoon Session.

Birla will succeed former BJP MP from Indore Sumitra Mahajan who had earlier announced her decision to not contest the Lok Sabha election this year. The 57-year-old politician has been a three-time MLA from Rajasthan and is a two-time MP. But, as soon as the new Speaker is appointed, Kumar's role as a lawmaker will cease to exist.

Earlier, names of Jual Oram, PP Chaudhary and SS Ahluwalia also did the rounds for the post of Lok Sabha speaker. The election for the post is scheduled for Wednesday. However, the Opposition has not yet announced any candidate for the post while Tuesday is the last day to file nomination.

Usually, seniority is considered for the Lok Sabha speaker's post but there have been instances when first-time and second-time lawmakers were elected for the chair. For instance, Murli Manohar Joshi, who was elected as Lok Sabha speaker in 2002, was then a first-time MP. He had succeeded GMC Balayogi, a second-time MP who died in a helicopter crash.

