Months after eviction notice, Chirag Paswan vacates Delhi bungalow allotted to his late father Ram Vilas Paswan
An eviction order was issued last year by Directorate of Estates (DoE), with multiple reminders were sent, officials said
New Delhi: Months after eviction notice, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP Chirag Paswan on Wednesday vacated 12 Janpath bungalow that had been allotted to his later father and former union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.
An eviction order was issued last year by Directorate of Estates (DoE), with multiple reminders were sent, officials said. Chirag Paswan, when contacted, refused to make any comment on the matter.
Ram Vilas Paswan was a union minister both in UPA and NDA governments and had stayed in the bungalow for long years. The bungalow also served as a hub of LJP's political activities with Ram Vilas Paswan holding regular press conferences. A bust of Ram Vilas Paswan was also placed in front of the main gate at 12 Janpath.
Ram Vilas Paswan was first elected to Lok Sabha in 1977 on a Janata Party ticket from Hajipur in Bihar.
After the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan in October 2020, the bungalow was allotted to Union Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in August last year. Chirag Paswan has already been allotted a flat reserved for MPs, officials said. Loaded trucks were seen moving out of the 12 Janpath bungalow.
