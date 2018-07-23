Monsoon Session of Parliament Latest Updates: As Rajya Sabha discussed The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017, JD(U) leader Harivansh said that road accidents were on the rise since 1970 but the law hasn't been amended accordingly. "People drive while attending phone calls. In Bihar, after prohibition on liquor, the number of road accidents has declined. The government should ensure that there is a strict law on drunk driving,' he said.

In the Negotiable Instruments Laws (Amendment) Act debate, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that the credibility of cheques is just significant for corporate people but also for others. Bringing up the issue of cheque-wapsi in a cashless economy, Tharoor said that under the Act, various concerns under the Act regarding payments of cheques in the country.

Meanwhile, Congress moved a privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for "misleading the Parliament on Rafale deal." This comes after former defence minister AK Antony said that incumbent Nirmala Sitharaman is misleading the country on Rafale deal. He said the minister’s claims on secrecy were wrong as the government cannot keep the prices a secret.

In retaliation, a few BJP members have moved a notice for a privilege motion against Congress President Rahul Gandhi accusing him of "misleading" Parliament by making "false" allegations against Modi and defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Monday's Parliament session is significant as it comes a day after the no-confidence debate on the third day of the Monsoon Session. After MPs arrive late to Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu issues a warning leading. Soon, Rajya Sabha is adjourned till 12 pm after an uproar in the House over Anand Sharma's comment on Central Investigation agencies.

Members of the Lok Sabha will be discussing the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013, Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill, 2017, National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017, Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-third Amendment) Bill, 2017 while National Sports University Bill, 2017 and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2015 might be withdrawn.

In Rajya Sabha, Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2018, Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill, 2017 and Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017 are expected to be discussed.

On Friday, the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government resulted in an acrimonious debate in the Lok Sabha, with political parties hurling allegations at each other. The marathon 12-hour debate ended with the BJP-led alliance emerging victorious — 325 members of the Lok Sabha opposed the no-trust motion moved by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), while 126 supported it.

The victory of the BJP-led NDA government was not unexpected but the intense debate gave an opportunity to the leaders of rival parties to set the agenda for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The no-trust motion was the first after Modi assumed office in May 2014 and less than a year before the next general elections. "Arrogance is behind the no-confidence motion," Modi said in his reply and hit out at the Congress, saying this is not the floor test of the government but a "force" test of the main Opposition party and its so-called allies. He said the only thing they have to say is- 'remove Modi'.

"We are 'bhagidars'(collaborator) to people's dreams, to the poor people of the country. I am 'chowkidar' and 'bhagidar', but not a 'saudagar' (trader) or 'thekedar' (contractor) like you," Modi said during the course of his 90-minute speech in a blunt retort to Gandhi that drew cheers from the Treasury benches. Several AIADMK members opposed the motion that came as a boost to the NDA. The AIADMK has 37 MPs. "AIADMK supported government, voted against the no-confidence motion," said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar. Members of BJP ally Shiv Sena(18 MPs), BJD(19) and TRS (14) abstained.

The stinging attack on the Congress by Modi in his response to allegations against the government and Gandhi accusing the prime minister of being a 'bhagidar' (collaborator) in corruption and not a 'chowkidar' and saying people were victims of his 'jumla'(gimmickery) strikes virtually set the stage for for an intense faceoff during the 2019 polls. Capping a power-packed speech in which Gandhi unleashing a vitriolic attack on Modi on the government on multiple issues, from farmer distress to the Rafale jet deal, Gandhi strode across the lower house to hug Modi and then winked at his colleagues after returning to his seat, sparking a debate on the appropriateness of his action.

But it was his walk across the green-carpeted Well of House at the end to hug Modi that left almost everyone, not the least the prime minister, surprised. Modi shook Gandhi's hands but ignored his call to stand so that he could hug the BJP leader. The Congress chief, however, embraced him as he remained seated.

Modi initially looked nonplussed and did not stand up to hug him, but recovered quickly and called Gandhi back and patted him on the back. He also appeared to say a few words, which were inaudible.

A day ahead of the Monsoon Session, barring a few snide remarks exchanged between the Treasury and Opposition benches, and a brief walkout by Congress leaders, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha managed to pass bills of importance, debate on matters of public importance, and take up the Question Hour and Special Mentions. The second day of Parliament's Monsoon Session had witnessed some productive time with the Lok Sabha passing the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill and the Rajya Sabha passing amendments to the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Opposition had protested home minister's statement on lynching, raises slogans against Jayant Sinha as Congress, BJP argued over Chidambaram, Tharoor.

With inputs from PTI