Monsoon Session of Parliament updates: Prakash Javadekar says education budget increased by 70% in four years

Politics FP Staff Jul 23, 2018 18:39:13 IST
  • 18:17 (IST)

    Both Houses adjourned till 11 am, 24 July

  • 18:12 (IST)

    Centre has directed states to tell all places of worship to prohibit use of single-use plastic
     
    All states and Union Territories have been asked to communicate to temples, mosques, gurudwaras and churches about the ill-effect of single-use plastic and encourage their staff and visitors not to use those, the government said on Friday.
     
    Minister of State for Environment Mahesh Sharma, in written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, said the Environment Ministry has written to the offices that come under its own administrative control, offices of the central government and its departments, major PSUs, corporates and institutions to eliminate single-use plastic products, including water bottles and take away coffee cups.
     
    PTI

  • 18:07 (IST)

    Prakash Javadekar speaks on government's initiatives for better education

    Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar thanked MPs for "unanimously" supporting the National Council for Teacher Education Bill. "We are launching Operation Digital board, from which 15 lakh classrooms will benefit,' he said. He further explained how digitisation would help teachers in explaining topics in classrooms.

    Responding to other questions raised in the House, he said, "Girl students will get Rs 200 per month stipend and the teachers teaching these students will special students will also be paid more. There were 80 percent vacancies in engineering colleges. So through TEQIP program, we 1,200 students who graduated from esteemed colleges like IIT have become teachers."

  • 18:00 (IST)

    Noisy scenes leads Venkaiah Naidu to stop telecast of RS proceedings
     
    Noisy scenes created by TDP members in the Rajya Sabha seeking special category status for Andhra Pradesh today saw a visibly upset Chairman M Venkiah
    Naidu ordering stoppage of telecast of proceedings for about 15 minutes saying "only voice will go; noise will not go".
     
    Though the members of the Telugu Desam Party had trooped into the Well during the Question Hour raising slogans in support of their demands, the proceedings continued with Ministers replying to the listed queries.
     
    The TDP had earlier forced an adjournment of proceedings in the Upper House soon after it had assembled for the day. As TDP MPs YS Chowdhary and CM Ramesh raised the issue, the Chairman said he has already told them their notice "has been admitted, it is coming up tomorrow."
     
    He, however, said that the debate was not permissible under Rule 168. "You know the system. Sense of the House is that House should function and take up business as slated." Asking the agitating members to return to their seats, Naidu said; "I have only two options — whether I run the House like this or adjourn the House".
     
    PTI

  • 17:55 (IST)

    Government panel to assess separate law for lynching

    The Centre will set up a high level committee headed by the Union home secretary. The government has also decided to constitute a Group of Ministers headed by the home minister to consider recommendation of the high level committee. They will submit their recommendation to the prime minister in 4 weeks.

  • 17:34 (IST)

    Congress MP Chhaya Verma says vehicles should be given insurance for life-time

    In Rajya Sabha, Congress leader Chhaya Verma said that motor vehicles should be insured for life, instead of being insured for a year. "One time insurance will be beneficial for the owners too," she said.

    "License is issued to people up to 60 years of age. Elderly people must be granted with proper fitness certificate," she said.

  • 17:30 (IST)

    INLD MP says state-run schools need as much focus as centre-run schools
    INLD leader Dushyant Chautala raised the issues faced by schools in Haryana as the Lok Sabha discussed National Council for Teacher Education Bill. "We are bringing this bill to develop the teachers' training institution, but a government report says that there is a vacancy for 30,000 teachers in Haryana. The Bill focuses on government schools, but we should also focus on state-run schools, he said. 

    Citing the poor state of schools in his native village, Chautala said that though the government was providing equipment for better education, there were still issues that needed to be addressed. The status of schools in Haryana is such, that the computers reach the schools but these areas also have deal with lack of electricity. "Somewhere, even you have to provide support accordingly," he told Education Minister Prakash Javadekar.

  • 17:23 (IST)

    RS members can now submit notices for discussion though app
     
    Rajya Sabha members can now submit notices to raise discussions or questions from anywhere with the launch of a new app, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said on Monday. The secure e-Notices application can be used to submit online notices for raising issues under rules for Question Hour, Zero Hour, Special Mention, Calling Attention and Short Duration Discussion, he said when the House met for the day.
     
    "However, the existing system of giving physical notices in the Notice Office would also continue," he said. "I am sure the members will find the new system useful and convenient and will use it extensively."
     
    Naidu also asked the MPs to contact the concerned officers in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat to give notices or find out about the fate of their notices, instead of coming directly to him as he may not have all the information. "Maybe it is lack of information because some members are coming and directly trying to give it (notices) to the Chairman. That is not the practice. There is the Table Office. There are other systems in place. You can give it there," he said.
     
    PTI

  • 17:07 (IST)

    Derek O'Brien demands some RS speakers be allowed to speak on The Motor Vehicles Bill on Tuesday

    TMC MP Derek O'Brien raised his concern over the absence of Union minister Nitin Gadkari during the discussion on The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017 in the Rajya Sabha. He asked the Chair to allow some of the speakers to speak on Tuesday so that Gadkari listens to atleast some of the "voices" first-hand.

    "This is a big issue. The minister is a serious minister. You're hearing the strong speeches coming in. We want this bill to be debated. Please keep some of these voices, so that the minister can listen tomorrow," he said.

    MoS Mansukh L Mandaviya, who was present in Gadkari's place, said that he has been noting the suggestions by the MPs and that he would convey them to his minister. O'Brien still protested, to which the Chair said that some of the speakers would naturally spill over to Tuesday due to the time constraint. 

  • 16:58 (IST)

    CPM's Elamaram Kareem makes his maiden speech in Rajya Sabha

    As Rajya Sabha discusses The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, Elamaram Kareem said he opposes the Bill, alleging that there is a hidden agenda of privatisation in the name of road safety.

    "In the name of simplification, the central government is trying to keep all regulations to itself," he said. He questioned the plan to introduce aggregators, asking how it would bring down the number of accidents, while citing cab aggregators like Ola and Uber.

  • 16:37 (IST)

    JD(U) MP demands stricters laws to curb road accidents

    JD(U) leader Harivansh said road accidents on the rise since 1970 but the law hasn't been amended accordingly. "People drive while attending phone calls. In Bihar, after prohibition on liquor, the number of road accidents has declined. The government should ensure that there is a strict law on drunk driving,' he said.

  • 16:30 (IST)

    RS discusses The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017; BJD MP takes up need for states to implement central policies
     

    BJD's Pratap Keshari Deb said When you suggest new things to the bill, you need the state government to implement it. If the policies are formulated by the Centre but not implemented by the state, there is bound to be a clash between the central government and the state government, which will pave the way for corporatisation of the transport sector.

  • 16:26 (IST)

    Lok Sabha passes the Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill

    The Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill provides for the filing of cheque bounce cases at the place where a cheque is presented for clearance and not the place of issue. The Bill overturns a Supreme Court ruling, which said the cases have to be initiated where the cheque-issuing branch was located.

  • 16:19 (IST)

    Govt brings bill in LS for sports university in Manipur

    The government today moved a bill in the Lok Sabha to establish a specialised sports university in Manipur to promote various aspects of sports such as management, technology and coaching.
     
    The National Sports University Bill, 2018, introduced by Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, will replace the ordinance promulgated by the President on 31 May.  
     
    Before the introduction of the bill, the minister withdrew a 2017 bill regarding the Manipur university from the House. The 2018 bill seeks to "establish and incorporate a National Sports University in the State of Manipur, a specialised University first of its kind, to promote sports education in the areas of sports sciences, sports technology, sports management and sports coaching...".
     
    Besides, the proposed university would also function as the national training centre for select sports disciplines by adopting best international practices and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

    PTI

  • 15:45 (IST)

    Alwar lynching case raised in Lok Sabha during Zero Hour

    The lynching of a man in Rajasthan's Alwar district was on Monday raised in the Lok Sabha by a Congress MP, triggering protests from BJP members. Karan Singh Yadav of the Congress raised the issue during Zero Hour and said it was the fourth such incident in the state.

    Those who claimed to be 'gau-rakshak' (cow protectors) are behind this murder, he said amid protests by some BJP members — who were not audible — and also attacked the police for wasting time in taking the victim to hospital, leading to his death.

    Click here to read more

  • 15:11 (IST)

    Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill must protect poor and middle class from money lenders: TMC leader

    In Lok Sabha, AIADMK's Vijaykumar said the Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill must protect poor and middle class from money lenders. TMC's Kalyan Banerjee said in cases of wilful offenders it is difficult even to serve summons. The court should be more serious in dealing with the NA Act, he says. Banerjee said that the fast-track courts are not fast at all. It's the middle class who are suffering due to cheque bounces, Banerjee said.

  • 14:54 (IST)

    In Lok Sabha, BJP leader Shivkumar Udasi tells Shashi Tharoor change is a continuous process

    In response to Tharoor on Negotiable Instruments Laws (Amendment) Act, Shivakumar Udasi of BJP said change is a continuous process. This Bill is the first step and many more amendments are likely in future, he said. Opposition Leader Mallikarjun Kharge raised Point of Order and said that no Minister is present in the House when the Bill is being discussed. "Don't your ministers have confidence in your government," he asked.

  • 14:50 (IST)

    Insolvency amendment bill to benefit one industry, Opposition told Lok Sabha today

    The amendments to the insolvency law which empowers home buyers to be recognised as financial creditors was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday, even as Opposition parties objected to certain changes in the Act alleging that these intended to "help one industry". The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018, was introduced by finance minister Piyush Goyal. The bill replaced the Ordinance which was approved by the Union Cabinet in May.

    The amendments to the IBC is intended to give relief to the home buyers by recognising their status as financial creditors, thus giving them due representation in the Committee of Creditors (CoC) and making them an integral part of the decision-making process. The bill also proposes to reduce the minimum voting threshold for the CoC to 66 per cent, from 75 percent for key decisions: a provision which was opposed by BJD member Bhartruhari Mahtab.- PTI

  • 14:46 (IST)

    What is a Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill, 2018?

  • 14:41 (IST)

    The Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill, 2018 is introduced in Rajya Sabha

    Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad introduces The Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill, 2018 in Rajya Sabha.

  • 14:35 (IST)

    Demonetisation was a bad idea implemented badly: Shashi Tharoor 

    In Lok Sabha, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that the credibility of cheques is just significant for corporate people but also for others. Bringing up the issue of cheque-wapsi in a cashless economy, Tharoor said that under the Negotiable Instruments Laws (Amendment) Act, raised various concerns regarding payments of cheques in the country. Asking if the bill is the only version that can be provided for MSMEs, Tharoor said, "Demonetisation was a bad idea implemented badly, and GST was a good idea implemented badly. "

  • 14:31 (IST)

    Culture minister Mahesh Sharma tries to explain ancient monuments bill; Opposition still keen on sending it to Select Committee

    Culture minister Mahesh Sharma explains the salient features of the ancient monument amendment Bill but Opposition still insists on sending the Bill to Select Committee.

  • 14:25 (IST)

    Lok Sabha reconvenes, takes up Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill

    Lok Sabha proceedings begin, House takes up Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill. It inserts a provision allowing a court trying an offence related to cheque bouncing, to direct the drawer (person who writes the cheque) to pay interim compensation to the complainant. 

    The Bill aims to insert a provision which allows a court trying an offence related to cheque bouncing, to direct the drawer to pay interim compensation to the complainant.

  • 14:16 (IST)

    Congress leaders suggest sending ancient monuments Bill to Select Committee

    As the discussion on the ancient monuments bill begins, Congress member Jairam Ramesh said the Bill has typographical errors while Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said that certain clauses need clarification, so the Bill must be sent to the Select Committee. However, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Goel said the Bill has already been approved and passed by the Lok Sabha so it should be discussed and amendments made.

  • 14:04 (IST)

    Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill being taken up in Rajya Sabha

    Rajya Sabha convenes, begins discussion on ancient monuments bill.

  • 13:55 (IST)

    BJP members move privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi in retaliation; speaker says she will examine it

    A notice for a privilege motion has been moved against Congress President Rahul Gandhi by some BJP members in the Lok Sabha, which Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said she will examine. Four BJP members — Nishikant Dubey, Anurag Thakur, Dushyant Singh and Prahlad Joshi — have submitted the privilege notice against Gandhi accusing him of "misleading" Parliament by making "false" allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman. As soon as the Question Hour got over, Dubey said a privilege motion has been moved by his party. "Whenever Rahul Gandhi speaks, it only helps in increasing the votes of BJP," he said.

    Amid protests by Congress members, Mahajan said "I will look into it and then let you know".- PTI

  • 13:39 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha members can now submit notices for discussion though online app

    Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday announced that lawmakers of the Upper House can now submit notices for discussion and question hour online through a new app.

    Members can submit notices for raising questions, zero hour mentions, special mentions, call attention and short duration discussion through the app, he said when the House met for the day. He, however, said the requirement of giving a physical notice has not been done away with. - PTI

  • 13:35 (IST)

    214 Eklavya schools with 65,000 students functioning, says govt

    As many as 284 Eklavya Model Residential Schools have been sanctioned by the government so far and 214 of them were functioning in the country, Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram said on Monday. Oram said a total of 65,231 students were enrolled in these 214 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs).

    "As per the budget announcement for 2018-19 by the year 2022, every block with more than 50 percent ST population and at least 20,000 tribal people, will have an EMRS," he said during Question Hour in Lok Sabha. - PTI

  • 13:24 (IST)

    Congress MPs object to officer taking notes from gallery

    The Congress members on Monday took strong objection to an officer allegedly taking notes of the debates in the Lok Sabha from the Officers' Gallery and said he was carrying out "surveillance" on Opposition members, prompting the Speaker to give an assurance that she would look into the matter.

    During the Question Hour, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge brought the attention of Speaker Sumitra Mahajan that an officer was standing in the Officers' Gallery, taking notes of the debates and even counting the number of MPs present in the Opposition benches. "It is surveillance. Who is he? Why is he taking notes? He is counting the number of MPs," Kharge said amidst vociferous protests by his party MPs. - PTI

  • 13:17 (IST)

    Lok Sabha session adjourned till 2 pm

    The proceedings of Lok Sabha have been adjourned till 2 pm.

  • 13:16 (IST)

    YSRCP leader raises issue of Special Category status to Andhra Pradesh

    In Lok Sabha, YSRCP leader Renuka Butta raised the issue of Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh and alleged that the Centre changed the goal post from SCS to special package to special purpose vehicle. She requested the Centre to support the state. RJD leader Pappu Yadav also brought up the issue of child sexual abuse in a hostel in Bihar and demanded a CBI probe into it. 

  • 13:13 (IST)

    Congress leader Anand Sharma brings up Rafale issue, says PM changed the deal

    Bringing up the Rafale deal, Congress leader Anand Sharma alleges PM Narendra Modi had knowledge of the understanding between India and France for 126 aircraft. He said, "Our PM arbitrarily, without any sanction from the Cabinet Committee of Security, changed the Rafale Deal, where the price was much higher per unit of aircraft. The PM must confirm or deny in the Parliament that after returning from France the Deal was changed without informing the Cabinet Committee of Security."

  • 13:07 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha is adjourned, will meet at 2 pm

    Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Venkaiah Naidu, said that he wanted to ensure smooth conduct of Question Hour which is why he decided to go on amid the sloganeering. Following which, the session was adjourned till 2 pm.

    Before the adjournment, Chhattisgarh MP Chhaya Verma had brought up the issue of open defecation saying while many villagers are declared open defecation free, but the practice continues. She wanted to know what steps were taken on corruption charges in implementing schemes to eradicate open defecation in Chhattisgarh. Responding to this, the minister said an inquiry will be taken up.

  • 13:04 (IST)

    Congress to move privilege motion against PM, defence minister for 'misleading Parliament on Rafale deal'

    Meanwhile, Congress will move a motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for "misleading the Parliament on Rafale deal." This comes after former defence minister AK Antony said that incumbent Nirmala Sitharaman is misleading the country on Rafale deal. He said the minister’s claims on secrecy were wrong as the government cannot keep the prices a secret.

  • 12:59 (IST)

    Jyotiraditya Sinha brings up the issue of rising rapes

    In Lok Sabha, Jyotiraditya Sinha brings up the issue of rising rapes in the country. Mentioning the NCRB data, Scindia says over 40,000 cases of rapes have been reported. Don't politicise serious issues, Speaker tells members.

  • 12:51 (IST)

    The National Sports University Bill, 2017 withdrawn

    The National Sports University Bill, 2017 introduced by Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh and The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2015 have been withdrawn from the Lok Sabha.

  • 12:48 (IST)

    As sloganeering continues in Rajya Sabha, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu continues with Question Hour

    In Rajya Sabha,environment minister Harsh Vardhan answers questions on man-animal conflict. BJP leader from West Bengal Rupa Ganguly asks about tackling poaching and locals killing wildlife. Lower level staffs are being trained to tackle such instances, Dr. Harsh Vardhan says that the lower level staffs are being trained to handle these situations.

  • 12:42 (IST)

    As Rajya Sabha resumes, members raise slogans

    As Rajya Sabha resumes, Question Hour is in progress. MoS Defence Subhash Bamre answers questions about welfare measures taken for defence personnel and their families.Members keep raising slogans but Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu asks the proceedings to continue in front of camera.

  • 12:40 (IST)

    Criminal Law Amendment Bill introduced replaces ordinance in force

  • 12:37 (IST)

    Alappuzha member KC Venugopal raises the issue of Kerala floods

    In Lok Sabha, Zero Hour proceedings began as TRS member Jithender Reddy thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for acknowledging the efforts of Telangana government during his speech in no-confidence motion. He also requested the Centre to continue its support to Telangana. Meanwhile, Alappuzha member KC Venugopal raised the issue of Kerala floods. Most of the State Lok Sabha members are in Kerala now to aide in relief efforts.Venugopal wanted the Centre to declare the floods in Kerala as a national calamity. In response, Parliamentary Affairs minister asks Kerala MP to not politicise the issue of human suffering.

  • 12:29 (IST)

    Piyush Goyal introduces Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) bill

    Piyush Goyal introduced Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) bill, 2018 in Lok Sabha while Kiren Rijiju introduces Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

  • 12:17 (IST)

    Proposal of Amendment to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act, 2006  to be reintroduced in Lok Sabha

    Proposal of Amendment to the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act, 2006  to be reintroduced in Lok Sabha. The National Sports University Bill, 2017 and The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment)Bill, 2015 have been withdrawn from the Lok Sabha.

  • 12:08 (IST)

    During Question Hour in Lok Sabha, TMC leader Sugata Bose asks if govt intends to demoralise best institutes in India

    During Question Hour in Lok Sabha, TMC leader Sugata Bose asked, "Does not a single State or Central University have the potential to become an institute of eminence? Will the MHRD give substantive autonomy to all State and Central Universities? Saugata Roy (Trinamool Congress) quotes a report and asks on what basis a journal is prescribed. He added," Is it the Government's intention to demoralise the best educational institutes in the country?" 

  • 12:04 (IST)

    We are not converting UGC into a bureaucratic body: Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar 

    Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar addressed Lok Sabha on the question of Higher Education Commission of India. He said, “We are not converting UGC into a bureaucratic body. It will be autonomous. We will only change the name. The UGC has to concentrate on quality of education and maintenance of standards.”

  • 12:03 (IST)

    Congress leader Rajeev Shankarrao Satav from Hingoli raises questions on data of EPF account

    Labour minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar says that since September, people have been getting their pension on time. Gangwar also says that all increments on the pension is usually done keeping in mind the different sections of society. 

  • 11:51 (IST)

    YSR Congress Party  Kothapalli Geetha asks status about seven schools in Andhra Pradesh

    In the Lok Sabha, YSR Congress Party Kothapalli Geetha asks status about seven schools in Andhra Pradesh to ensure funds do not return to the Union govt. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan says that 14 schools are already there in Andhra Pradesh.

  • 11:41 (IST)

    Ruckus breaks out in Lok Sabha following Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's comment

  • 11:37 (IST)

    TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad dresses up as Annamayya to protest over demand for AP special status 

  • 11:35 (IST)

    TDP MP Jayadev Galla says PM didn't bother to answer any of our questions so we are protesting

    On TDP's protest, party MP Jayadev Galla said, "We had been moving the no-confidencee motion for entire second half of Budget Session. Finally, the discussion took place but PM didn't bother to answer any of our questions,we heard the same statements, so nothing has changed for us, no option rather than to protest."- ANI

  • 11:26 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm after uproar in the House on Anand Sharma's comment on Central Investigation agencies

    The central investigation agencies have a role to perform under the constitution
    they are not instrument to use for the  govt of the day for political vendetta or persecute senior government officials ,there cannot be any discrimination, Congress leader Anand Sharma says in Rajya Sabha leading to a ruckus.

Monsoon Session of Parliament Latest Updates: As Rajya Sabha discussed The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017, JD(U) leader Harivansh said that road accidents were on the rise since 1970 but the law hasn't been amended accordingly. "People drive while attending phone calls. In Bihar, after prohibition on liquor, the number of road accidents has declined. The government should ensure that there is a strict law on drunk driving,' he said.

In the Negotiable Instruments Laws (Amendment) Act debate, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that the credibility of cheques is just significant for corporate people but also for others. Bringing up the issue of cheque-wapsi in a cashless economy, Tharoor said that under the Act, various concerns under the Act regarding payments of cheques in the country.

Meanwhile, Congress moved a privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for "misleading the Parliament on Rafale deal." This comes after former defence minister AK Antony said that incumbent Nirmala Sitharaman is misleading the country on Rafale deal. He said the minister’s claims on secrecy were wrong as the government cannot keep the prices a secret.

In retaliation, a few BJP members have moved a notice for a privilege motion against Congress President Rahul Gandhi accusing him of "misleading" Parliament by making "false" allegations against Modi and defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Monday's Parliament session is significant as it comes a day after the no-confidence debate on the third day of the Monsoon Session. After MPs arrive late to Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu issues a warning leading. Soon, Rajya Sabha is adjourned till 12 pm after an uproar in the House over Anand Sharma's comment on Central Investigation agencies.

Members of the Lok Sabha will be discussing the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013, Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill, 2017, National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017, Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-third Amendment) Bill, 2017 while National Sports University Bill, 2017 and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2015 might be withdrawn.

In Rajya Sabha, Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2018, Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill, 2017 and Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017 are expected to be discussed.

On Friday, the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government resulted in an acrimonious debate in the Lok Sabha, with political parties hurling allegations at each other. The marathon 12-hour debate ended with the BJP-led alliance emerging victorious — 325 members of the Lok Sabha opposed the no-trust motion moved by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), while 126 supported it.

Corporate funding, Parliament. Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

The victory of the BJP-led NDA government was not unexpected but the intense debate gave an opportunity to the leaders of rival parties to set the agenda for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The no-trust motion was the first after Modi assumed office in May 2014 and less than a year before the next general elections. "Arrogance is behind the no-confidence motion," Modi said in his reply and hit out at the Congress, saying this is not the floor test of the government but a "force" test of the main Opposition party and its so-called allies. He said the only thing they have to say is- 'remove Modi'.

"We are 'bhagidars'(collaborator) to people's dreams, to the poor people of the country. I am 'chowkidar' and 'bhagidar', but not a 'saudagar' (trader) or 'thekedar' (contractor) like you," Modi said during the course of his 90-minute speech in a blunt retort to Gandhi that drew cheers from the Treasury benches. Several AIADMK members opposed the motion that came as a boost to the NDA. The AIADMK has 37 MPs. "AIADMK supported government, voted against the no-confidence motion," said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar. Members of BJP ally Shiv Sena(18 MPs), BJD(19) and TRS (14) abstained.

The stinging attack on the Congress by Modi in his response to allegations against the government and Gandhi accusing the prime minister of being a 'bhagidar' (collaborator) in corruption and not a 'chowkidar' and saying people were victims of his 'jumla'(gimmickery) strikes virtually set the stage for for an intense faceoff during the 2019 polls. Capping a power-packed speech in which Gandhi unleashing a vitriolic attack on Modi on the government on multiple issues, from farmer distress to the Rafale jet deal, Gandhi strode across the lower house to hug Modi and then winked at his colleagues after returning to his seat, sparking a debate on the appropriateness of his action.

But it was his walk across the green-carpeted Well of House at the end to hug Modi that left almost everyone, not the least the prime minister, surprised. Modi shook Gandhi's hands but ignored his call to stand so that he could hug the BJP leader. The Congress chief, however, embraced him as he remained seated.

Modi initially looked nonplussed and did not stand up to hug him, but recovered quickly and called Gandhi back and patted him on the back. He also appeared to say a few words, which were inaudible.

A day ahead of the Monsoon Session, barring a few snide remarks exchanged between the Treasury and Opposition benches, and a brief walkout by Congress leaders, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha managed to pass bills of importance, debate on matters of public importance, and take up the Question Hour and Special Mentions.  The second day of Parliament's Monsoon Session had witnessed some productive time with the Lok Sabha passing the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill and the Rajya Sabha passing amendments to the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Opposition had protested home minister's statement on lynching, raises slogans against Jayant Sinha as Congress, BJP argued over Chidambaram, Tharoor.

With inputs from PTI


