Narendra Modi wins no-confidence motion comfortably with 325 votes; AIADMK polled in favour of govt

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government on Friday passed the no-confidence motion moved by the Oppostion with an overwhelming majority, with the government getting 325 out of a total 451 votes.

Only 126 MPs voted in favour of the motion.

The no-confidence motion was put to vote after a 12-hour heated debate which saw the government and opposition trading charges and a moment of drama when Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, after a blistering speech, walked up to the treasury benches to give a hug to Prime Minister Modi.

The result indicated that the parties not formally part of the BJP-led ruling coalition, the NDA, also voted in the government's favour.

The AIADMK voted for the government, while the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) walked out minutes before the voting on no-turst motion took place.

The Biju Janata Dal walked out of House earlier in the day to abstain from voting, while the Shiv Sena, one of the constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), boycotted it.

Soon after the government won the no-confidence motion, Modi said that the NDA has the confidence of 125 crore people.

"NDA has the confidence of the Lok Sabha and the 125 crore people of India. I thank all the parties that supported us in the vote today. Our efforts to transform India and fulfil the dreams of our youth will continue. Jai Hind!," he said in a tweet.