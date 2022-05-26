Modi@8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suave style statement

Since coming to power in 2014, Narendra Modi has had many fashion moments — from his monogrammed suit to his colourful shawls. Love him or hate him, but no one can deny that the prime minister has style

Master orator, man of the people and fashion icon!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often been described with the use of many adjectives, but one that holds true is ‘fashion icon’.

Until he came to power in 2014, not much could be said about our netas’ style quotient, with none of them making any sort of fashion statement. However, with Narendra Modi’s rise to the post of prime minister, came the fashion moments — in his colour-coordinated crisp kurtas and suits.

After all, even after all these years no one can forget his suit — with his name woven into it in gold pinstripes — that was later auctioned for a whopping Rs 4.31 crore.

As we celebrate his eight years in power, here are his top eight most stylish moments.

That suit!

No one and, we mean, no one can forget Narendra Modi’s pinstripe navy blue suit during former United States president Barack Obama’s 2015 visit to India.

The reason for it being memorable: The yellow stripes were actually his name ‘Narendra Damodardas Modi’ woven into the fabric.

Modi may have been lampooned by his critics for being a narcissist, but it clearly did its job as we still speak about it seven years later too.

The suit was later auctioned and Surat-based Laljibhai Tulsibai Patel shelled out exactly Rs 4,31,31,311 for the garment, which then acquitted the honour of being the most expensive suit in the world. The funds were donated to Modi’s Namami Gange project.

Hats off!

Accessories can make or break an outfit and it seems that Narendra Modi gets this adage well. His vast choice of headgears across events and rallies has always managed to grab headlines.

Be it the turbans, he dons for his Independence Day addresses — in 2021, he donned a saffron headgear with red patterns and a long tail while in 2014, he had opted for a bright red Jodhpuri bandhej turban — to the headdresses that he dons for political rallies, they definitely call for a style applause.

In Nagaland, Narendra Modi was game in 2014 to don hornbill headgear, carrying it off with panache.

Modi’s ‘kaala chasma’ moment

While on his 2015 trip to China, much was said about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to wear black shades at Xi’an’s Museum of Qin Terracotta Warriors and Horses.

He was praised by style experts for mixing his ethnic clothes with black sunglasses — a la Keanu Reeves in The Matrix.

We can’t help but dig the edgy look!

Dress as Mongols do!

When in Mongolia, do as the Mongols do.

When Narendra Modi visited the land of Genghis Khan in 2015, the visit didn't only make headlines for being the first Indian prime minister to do so.

Narendra Modi's deicison to turn up in a fedora and flowing Mongolian robe, posing with a horse gifted by his counterpart, Chimediin Saikhanbileg, was equally newsworthy.

Saffron foot forward

In 2014, when Narendra Modi visited Nepal and prayed at the Pashupatinath temple, he made it clear that he was bold in his fashion choices.

Who else would have selected a red and orange patterned shawl? Modi topped off his look with the rudraksh mala.

Pulling pink off like a boss!

Prime Minister Modi loves colours and he isn’t afraid of wearing colours that many consider traditionally as feminine.

Check him out in this pastel pink jacket that he donned over a blue kurta. Talk about colour blocking! The fashion moment came when Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina visiting India for four days in 2017.

Hair-raising!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also grabbed headlines with the beard he grew as India battled with coronavirus.

The new look attracted a lot of attention with some netizens comparing it to Albus Dumbledore from the Harry Potter series.

Some suggested that the ‘quarantine beard’ was because of the social distancing norms.

While we don’t know what the reason for the beard was, we can say we were digging the guru look!

Mundu moment!

In 2020, Modi’s choice of wearing a mundu with a blue kara (border) for the ‘diya jalao: 9 pm-9 minutes’ event was lauded by all.

Not only did it look effortlessly stylish, but it also gave the message of national integration.

If there’s anyone who can let their clothes speak for them, it has to be Narendra Modi!

One thing is certain: Style icon Narendra Modi is here to stay and we just can't ignore him.

