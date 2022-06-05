Missing girl found dead with throat slit in Jaipur's Amer area, rape suspected; BJP slams Gehlot govt

The girl went missing from Saturday afternoon and later her nude body was found at a secluded place near Dadabadi

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly killed by slitting her throat with a sharp edged weapon in the Amer area in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Saturday.

The girl went missing from Saturday afternoon and later her nude body was found at a secluded place near Dadabadi, said Additional DCP Suman Chaudhary. It is a suspected case of rape and murder but exact cause will be known in the post mortem report only, she said.

The body has been kept at a hospital's mortuary for post mortem and forensic experts have collected evidences from the spot, while a case has been registered and the matter is being investigated.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday slammed the Congress-led state government and asked why chief minister Ashok Gehlot has not met the victim's family.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted, "A 9 yr old raped, killed with throat slit & now her nude body has been found in Jaipur’s Amer yet CM Gehlot’s priority is Satta Bachao not Beti bachao.. he hasn’t visited the family but will got to Udaipur to visit MLAs ! No wonder Rajasthan now no1 in Rapes. Will Rahul G visit?"

In another post, Poonawalla shared a video of Ashok Gehlot and wrote, "SHOCKING. Instead of being with family of 9 ur old victim in Amer, Jaipur Ashok Gehlot who is busy with Rajyasabha Bachao not beti bachao uses most filthy language when asked about case. Is this not responsible for Rajasthan being no1 in rapes? Hypocrite Rahul G kuch bolenge aap?"

He added, "Please listen to words used by Ashok Gehlot after reporter asks him about Amer rape case. He says 'Namaskar b%#*%^'. Please decipher what Gehlot ji has said and inform @RahulGandhi. Does Rahul Gandhi support this language and mindset? Nobody has visited the victim family yet!"

(With inputs from agencies)

