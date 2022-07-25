Mehbooba Mufti says Ram Nath Kovind 'fulfilled BJP's agenda at cost Constitution', BJP says not worthy of comment
People’s Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti alleged that Ram Nath Kovind was leaving behind 'a legacy where the Indian Constitution was trampled upon umpteenth times'
New Delhi: While India made history on Monday when Droupadi Murmu became the first Tribal woman to don the mantle of India’s Presidency, Opposition still chose to take pot-shots at the outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind.
People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti on Monday alleged that Kovind was leaving behind “a legacy where the Indian Constitution was trampled upon umpteenth times”.
“The outgoing President leaves behind a legacy where the Indian Constitution was trampled upon umpteenth times. Be it scrapping of Article 370, CAA or the unabashed targeting of minorities & Dalits, he fulfilled BJPs political agenda all at the cost of the Indian Constitution,” Mufti tweeted.
— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) July 25, 2022
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rubbished Mufti’s allegations, saying there was “no need to give importance to anyone's statement given in a wrong way”.
“We should not give importance to anyone's statement given in a wrong way,” Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said, brushing aside Mufti’s statement.
Meanwhile, after serving as the 14th President of India, Ram Nath Kovind bid adieu to the post and Rashtrapati Bhavan.
A day before his tenure ends — 25 July — he also hosted a dinner for President-elect Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union council of ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
As per the rules, a former President is allocated a type-8 bungalow.
The Directorate of Estates (DoE) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban affairs is mandated to administer and manage the Estates of the Government of India that include government residential accommodations and other properties across the country. The allotment of central government bungalows is done through the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) Act.
A type-8 bungalow typically has seven rooms with quarters for domestic help.
The Centre has allotted 12 Janpath, a palatial bungalow in the heart of New Delhi to outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind.
Massive renovation has been carried out ahead of the shifting under the supervision of Kovind’s daughter.
Interestingly, this bungalow was earlier occupied by Bihar leader and former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan for more than two decades. After him, his son Chirag Paswan occupied it, but evicted it in late March.
