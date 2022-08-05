'In times to come, BJP will finish off even the Constitution and the foundations of secularism on which this country stands. They'll make this a religious country...,' said the PDP chief.

New Delhi: Hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi blamed the BJP-led government for the death of democracy in the country, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti joined the bandwagon and said that the BJP will finish off the Constitution and make India a religious country in times to come.

"In the times to come, BJP will finish off even the Constitution and the foundations of secularism on which this country stands. They'll make this a religious country. They'll change the Tiranga, which you are hoisting proudly, and bring in a saffron flag," she said.

She said that the PDP will fight for the Constitution and force the government to resolve the issue of Kashmir for which lakhs of people sacrificed their lives.

"They'll change the flag of this nation just like they snatched away Constitution and flag of Jammu and Kashmir. But we've vowed that we'll get our flag and Constitution back. We'll also force them to resolve the issue of Kashmir for which lakhs of people sacrificed themselves," she added.

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi alleged that India is witnessing the "death of democracy" and anybody who raises people's issues and stands against the onset of dictatorship is "viciously attacked" and put in jail.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here ahead of the nationwide protest by the Congress against price rise and GST hike on essential items, the former Congress president said the Gandhi family is attacked because it fights for democracy and for communal harmony.

Gandhi charged that the sole agenda of the government is that people's issues such as price rise, unemployment and violence in society must not be raised.

"There is no democracy in India and there is a dictatorship of four people, he alleged.

"What we are witnessing is the death of democracy. That is what India is witnessing. What India has built brick by brick, starting almost a century ago, is basically being destroyed in front of your eyes," Gandhi, who was flanked by party leaders Ashok Gehlot and Jairam Ramesh, said.

"Democracy is now a memory in India and nothing more. There are going to be consequences of this because people of India will not be quiet about that," he also said.

"All of you know it, all of India knows it. Anybody who stands against this idea of the onset of dictatorship, does not matter who he is, where he comes from, which state, which religion, male or female, that person is viciously attacked, put in jail, arrested, beaten up," he said.

The idea is that people's issues, whether they are price rise, unemployment, violence in society, must not be raised, Gandhi said, alleging that the more he raises people's issues and speaks the truth, the more he will be attacked.

"My problem is that I speak the truth and I do not fear anything. I will raise issues of price rise, and I will be attacked more. But, the one who threatens himself fears," he claimed, alleging that they fear price rise, unemployment and the power of people.

Dressed in black, Congress MPs led by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi staged a protest in Parliament House complex as they marched towards Rashtrapati Bhawan as part of their nationwide protest.

