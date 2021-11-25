Meghalaya: 12 MLAs, including former CM Mukul Sangma, quit Congress, to join TMC today

The move comes after Congress MP Kirti Azad and ex-JD(U) general secretary Pawan Varma joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party

In a massive jolt to the opposition Congress in Meghalaya, 12 of its 17 MLAs led by former chief minister Mukul Sangma will join Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress on Thursday, said one of the defecting lawmakers H M Shangpliang.

"Twelve MLAs of the Congress out of 17 in Meghalaya have decided to join the TMC. We will formally join the TMC under the leadership of former CM Mukul Sangma," Shangpliang, the MLA from Mawsynram in East Khasi Hills district told.

The development is a major boost for West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, who has been trying to expand her party's footprint beyond her state.

The move also came a day after Congress MP from Bihar Kirti Azad, former Janata Dal (United) general secretary Pawan Varma and Haryana politician Ashok Tanwar joined her party.

Currently, Mamata Banerjee is in Delhi where she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also BJP's Subramaniam Swamy.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.