Medha Patkar to be announced as Arvind Kejriwal Lok Pal Dal's CM face in Gujarat, claims BJP's Suresh Nakhua

New Delhi: All eyes are set on who would be the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) chief ministerial candidate for Gujarat. Amid this, spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mumbai, Suresh Nakhua claims that AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will announce Medha Patkar as the CM.

“If what sources say is to be believed anti-India, anti-development, anti-Gujarat Medha Patkar to be announced as Kejriwal Lok Pal Dal’s CM face in Gujarat,” Suresh Nakhua tweeted on Monday.

Notably, the AAP is looking to enhance its prospect in Gujarat by roping in candidates from across party and caste lines.

Gujarat Assembly election 2022 are scheduled in December.

Gujarat Chief Minister and BJP leader Bhupendra Patel, on Sunday, sparked a controversy by calling social activist Medha Patkar an "urban Naxal" who had received political support.

"When Narmada water has reached Kutch, we should also remember who were those people who had deprived Kutch from getting this water for nearly five decades. We all know who were those urban Naxals who had opposed the Narmada dam project," the Gujarat CM said at a gathering in Bhuj district of the state in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

For the unversed, Patkar had held protest against construction of the dam and the inadequate rehabilitation and resettlement of those displaced by its construction.

"They tried hard to deprive Gujarat and Kutch of development. One of those urban naxals was Medha Patkar," Patel said.

The Gujarat chief minister also attacked the AAP and said, "We all know which political party these people were associated with. These people had tried to bring the Naxal ideology to Gujarat. But smart people of Gujarat did not let them succeed."

Patkar had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections on AAP ticket.

