Medha Patkar to be announced as Arvind Kejriwal Lok Pal Dal's CM face in Gujarat, claims BJP's Suresh Nakhua
Social activist Medha Patkar had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket
New Delhi: All eyes are set on who would be the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) chief ministerial candidate for Gujarat. Amid this, spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mumbai, Suresh Nakhua claims that AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will announce Medha Patkar as the CM.
“If what sources say is to be believed anti-India, anti-development, anti-Gujarat Medha Patkar to be announced as Kejriwal Lok Pal Dal’s CM face in Gujarat,” Suresh Nakhua tweeted on Monday.
If what sources say is to be believed Anti India, anti-development, Anti Gujarat Medha Patkar to be announced as Kejriwal Lok Pal Dal’s CM face in Gujarat.
સૂત્રો પર વિશ્વાસ કરીયે તો ભારત વિરોધી, વિકાસ વિરોધી, ગુજરાત વિરોધી આપ મેધા પાટકાર ને ગુજરાત નો મુખ્યમંત્રી બનાવશે. pic.twitter.com/FhuimNi6Vs
— Suresh Nakhua (सुरेश नाखुआ) 🇮🇳 (@SureshNakhua) August 29, 2022
Notably, the AAP is looking to enhance its prospect in Gujarat by roping in candidates from across party and caste lines.
Gujarat Assembly election 2022 are scheduled in December.
Gujarat Chief Minister and BJP leader Bhupendra Patel, on Sunday, sparked a controversy by calling social activist Medha Patkar an "urban Naxal" who had received political support.
"When Narmada water has reached Kutch, we should also remember who were those people who had deprived Kutch from getting this water for nearly five decades. We all know who were those urban Naxals who had opposed the Narmada dam project," the Gujarat CM said at a gathering in Bhuj district of the state in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
For the unversed, Patkar had held protest against construction of the dam and the inadequate rehabilitation and resettlement of those displaced by its construction.
"They tried hard to deprive Gujarat and Kutch of development. One of those urban naxals was Medha Patkar," Patel said.
The Gujarat chief minister also attacked the AAP and said, "We all know which political party these people were associated with. These people had tried to bring the Naxal ideology to Gujarat. But smart people of Gujarat did not let them succeed."
Patkar had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections on AAP ticket.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
‘High-voltage drama’: Congress on Arvind Kerjiwal's Rajghat visit, allegations of poaching against BJP
Earlier in the day, the AAP alleged that 40 of its Delhi MLAs were offered Rs 20 crore each by the BJP to switch sides
BJP dismisses AAP's poaching allegations, calls it 'movie script'
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari compared Delhi chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal with German Nazi politician Joseph Goebbels for allegedly telling lie repeatedly to divert attention from the ‘liquor scam’ of his government
Kejriwal claims BJP spent a whopping Rs 6,300 cr on toppling govts of opposition parties
The political slugfest between the AAP and the BJP has intensified since the CBI registered a case against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and others for alleged irregularities in implementation of the Excise Policy on Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's recommendation.