New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday released the manifesto for the upcoming MCD polls in Delhi and promised houses for the slum dwellers.

The manifesto, called the ‘Vachan Patr’, was unveiled by BJP’s Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta along with party MP Manoj Tiwari and other leaders.

Attacking the Aam Aadmi Party, Gupta said that the party had promised 10 guarantees to the people of Delhi but they hardly fulfilled any.

“BJP and PM Modi have always delivered on their promise in Delhi. AAP made 10 promises in 2015. We will just like to remind them about 2-3 guarantees they promised to people to Delhi. They said 11,000 public buses and 500 km of metro route will be given to Delhi. But where are those buses? Where has it gone? They also said they will combat pollution but the AQI is reaching 500-600,” Times Now report quoted Gupta as saying.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will also launch the party’s 10 guarantees for MCD polls today, announced his deputy Manish Sisodia on Wednesday.

Kejriwal had chaired a crucial meeting on Wednesday with senior MLAs and office-bearers to review the party’s preparations for the MCD elections.

“Kejriwal will launch AAP’s highly successful ‘Kejriwal Ki 10 Guarantee’ campaign for MCD elections tomorrow. The people of Delhi are actively seeking such a government in MCD that can rid them of BJP’s maladministration, corruption, garbage mountains and mismanagement. BJP has completely wrecked the MCD from inside, they’ve ruined Delhi, spread garbage all over, every gully-mohalla and park is full of garbage. Traders are being harassed and exploited by the BJP. The common man can’t even build his home unless he pays up to BJP’s mafias,” Sisodia told reporters after the meeting on Wednesday.

The MCD polls for 250 wards are taking place for the first time after the fresh delimitation exercise.

Polling for the municipal elections in Delhi will be held on 4 December and votes will be counted on 7 December.

The 2022 municipal polls is largely being seen as a three-way contest between the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress.

With inputs from agencies

