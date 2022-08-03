Mayawati announces support for NDA's vice presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar
BJP had last month named former WB governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, a Jat leader from Rajasthan with socialist background, as the ruling National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) vice presidential candidate
New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Wednesday announced her party's support for NDA's vice presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar.
Making the announcement on Twitter, she said, "Keeping in mind the larger public interest and the party movement, the Bahujan Samaj Party has decided to support Jagdeep Dhankhar in the vice presidential poll."
2. बीएसपी ने ऐसे में उपराष्ट्रपति पद के लिए हो रहे चुनाव में भी व्यापक जनहित व अपनी मूवमेन्ट को भी ध्यान में रखकर श्री जगदीप धनखड़ को अपना समर्थन देने का फैसला किया है तथा जिसकी मैं आज औपचारिक रूप से घोषणा भी कर रही हूँ। (2/2)
— Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 3, 2022
The BJP had last month named Jagdeep Dhankhar, a Jat leader from Rajasthan with socialist background, as the ruling National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) vice presidential candidate. Dhankar stepped down as West Bengal governor after he was named the NDA's presidential nominee.
The Opposition has fielded Congress leader and former Rajasthan governor Margaret Alva as its candidate.
The Mayawati-led party had also supported NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Opposition in disarray? The messaging behind Trinamool Congress abstaining from the vice-presidential vote
The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress' decision to not vote for either Margaret Alva or Jagdeep Dhankhar in the vice-presidential poll lays open the cracks in the Opposition's unity and forces the question of what happens in 2024
Mayawati hits out at controversies surrounding transfers in health and public works department in UP
At a meeting of BSP office bearers from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, she alleged the people of Uttar Pradesh are harassed due to corruption at every level
Mamata Banerjee's TMC says no question of backing NDA's Jagdeep Dhankhar, will abstain from Vice Presidential polls
Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee said that the decision of Opposition Vice President candidate was taken without proper consultation and deliberation with the party