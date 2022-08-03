Mayawati announces support for NDA's vice presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar

BJP had last month named former WB governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, a Jat leader from Rajasthan with socialist background, as the ruling National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) vice presidential candidate

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Wednesday announced her party's support for NDA's vice presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Making the announcement on Twitter, she said, "Keeping in mind the larger public interest and the party movement, the Bahujan Samaj Party has decided to support Jagdeep Dhankhar in the vice presidential poll."

2. बीएसपी ने ऐसे में उपराष्ट्रपति पद के लिए हो रहे चुनाव में भी व्यापक जनहित व अपनी मूवमेन्ट को भी ध्यान में रखकर श्री जगदीप धनखड़ को अपना समर्थन देने का फैसला किया है तथा जिसकी मैं आज औपचारिक रूप से घोषणा भी कर रही हूँ। (2/2) — Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 3, 2022

The BJP had last month named Jagdeep Dhankhar, a Jat leader from Rajasthan with socialist background, as the ruling National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) vice presidential candidate. Dhankar stepped down as West Bengal governor after he was named the NDA's presidential nominee.

The Opposition has fielded Congress leader and former Rajasthan governor Margaret Alva as its candidate.

The Mayawati-led party had also supported NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

