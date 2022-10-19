May he have a fruitful tenure ahead: PM Modi congratulates Mallikarjun Kharge on being elected as Congress president
Kharge who defeated Shashi Tharoor in an electoral contest has become the party's first non-Gandhi president in 24 years. He will take charge on 26 October
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on his election as party president on Wednesday and wished him a fruitful tenure.
“My best wishes to Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji for his new responsibility as President of @INCIndia. May he have a fruitful tenure ahead,” Modi tweeted.
My best wishes to Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji for his new responsibility as President of @INCIndia. May he have a fruitful tenure ahead. @kharge
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 19, 2022
Kharge was elected Congress president, defeating Shashi Tharoor in an electoral contest, the sixth in the party’s 137-year-old history.
A Gandhi family loyalist from Karnataka, the 80-year-old leader defeated Shashi Tharoor in an electoral contest by bagging nearly 84 percent of votes in the party presidential election.
Kharge got 7,897 votes and Tharoor 1,072 votes, while 416 votes were declared invalid, Congress’ central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry said at a press conference at the AICC headquarters.
Addressing a press conference after his victory Kharge said, “no one is big or small, all have to work together as ‘karyakartas’ to strengthen Congress…We have to fight together against fascist forces who are attacking democracy and Constitution.”
First non-Gandhi president in 24 years
He will be the first party president from outside the Gandhi family in 24 years. The Karnataka leader will formally take over as the party’s president on 26 October.
Though a late entrant in the Congress’ internal elections, held to choose Sonia Gandhi’s successor, Kharge’s victory was almost certain as he was considered a ‘family-approved’ candidate. The last non-Gandhi Congress president was Sitaram Kesri, who was unceremoniously removed in 1998 just after two years into his five-year term.
With inputs from PTI
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Shashi Tharoor vs Mallikarjun Kharge: How Congress will pick its first non-Gandhi president in 24 years
In a historic election, over 9,000 delegates will pick a party chief in a secret ballot. The face-off is between senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor. The candidate who gets more than 50 per cent of the votes will helm the party
Congress to elect first non-Gandhi president in 24 years on Monday: Result date, significance and all you need to know
The competitors are veteran leaders Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge. The last non-Gandhi to lead the Congress was Sitaram Kesri who headed the party from 1996 to 1998. The current Congress president is Sonia Gandhi
Congress president polls: Change of guard inches closer as party to elect non-Gandhi leader today
At least 9,200 Congress delegates are all set to elect their ideal candidate among the two parliamentarians - Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge - today for the Congress top post.