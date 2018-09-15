Manohar Parrikar to fly to Delhi for treatment, expresses inability to work as Goa CM; BJP explores options

Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who was admitted to a hospital in Candolim on Thursday, is likely to be moved to New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for further treatment on Saturday.

According to reports, Parrikar has expressed his desire to give up the chief ministerial position temporarily, owing to his declining health. NDTV reported that he spoke to BJP chief Amit Shah and conveyed his inability to work normally.

However, following his phone call with Shah, a BJP leader told PTI that it was decided that while Parrikar would continue as chief minister, his work burden will be reduced. "Parrikar spoke to Shah and briefed him about the political situation in the state, and also informed him about his health condition. It was decided that Parrikar will continue as the chief minister but he might give some of his portfolios to his cabinet colleagues," PTI quoted the leader as saying.

Earlier on Thursday, Parrikar, who returned from the US after medical check-up on 7 September, was admitted to a private hospital at Candolim in North Goa district. The Goa chief minister has been suffering from a pancreatic ailment for the last seven months.

Earlier this year, he was admitted to a hospital in the US for nearly three months. Since his return last week, Parrikar has not attended any official meetings. CMO officials had said he was clearing files from home and would start attending meetings and functions after Ganesh Chaturthi. However, the festival which began Thursday, is over.

In the backdrop of his hospitalisation, the Goa BJP held a meeting of its state-level core committee on Friday. While the party did not reveal details of the meeting, a participant, on condition of anonymity, told PTI it was a "general meeting" which discussed the "existing political situation" in Goa. The party's core committee, which met at Mapusa, comprised three Members of Parliament from the state (two Lok Sabha and one Rajya Sabha) as well as senior leaders.

The core committee also later met Parrikar.

Apart from Parrikar, two more members of the Goa Cabinet are currently hospitalised. Power Minister Pandurang Madkaikar and Urban Development Minister Francis D'Souza are both hospitalised in Mumbai. Madkaikar underwent a surgery in June in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after he suffered a brain stoke. D'Souza, BJP legislator from Mapusa constituency, had come to Mumbai for a medical check up.

Sudin Dhavalikar may be temporary Goa chief minister

According to a Times of India report, there are talks of PWD Minister Ramkrishna 'Sudin' Dhavalikar of taking over Parrikar's position as a temporary chief minister. The report quoted BJP sources as saying that Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party's (MGP) Dhavalikar, the senior-most member of the Goa Cabinet, is likely to be given temporary charge of the 19-month old government. MGP is the coalition partner in the Goa government.

"No decision is taken to give charge to Dhavalikar. It will be decided after the BJP observer meets MLAs of BJP and alliance partners on Monday," a BJP official told the newspaper.