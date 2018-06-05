You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Goa power minister Pandurang Madkaikar hospitalised after suffering heart attack in Mumbai

India PTI Jun 05, 2018 10:51:59 IST

Panaji/Mumbai: Goa power minister Pandurang Madkaikar suffered a heart attack in Mumbai following which he was admitted to a hospital in the metropolis, a senior BJP leader said on Tuesday.

File image. Twitter/PandurangMadka1

File image. Twitter/PandurangMadka1

Madkaikar, 53, was in Mumbai on Monday when he was taken ill.

He was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Monday night after he suffered the heart attack, Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane said.

"We are yet to get more details," he added.

Madkaikar is the BJP legislator from Cumbharjua constituency in North Goa district.

BJP's Goa general secretary Sadanand Tanavade said Madkaikar had left for Mumbai on Monday afternoon for some work and he apparently suffered the heart attack in the Maharashtra state capital.

"He has been admitted to hospital," he added.


Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018 10:51 AM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores