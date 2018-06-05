Goa power minister Pandurang Madkaikar hospitalised after suffering heart attack in Mumbai

Panaji/Mumbai: Goa power minister Pandurang Madkaikar suffered a heart attack in Mumbai following which he was admitted to a hospital in the metropolis, a senior BJP leader said on Tuesday.

Madkaikar, 53, was in Mumbai on Monday when he was taken ill.

He was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Monday night after he suffered the heart attack, Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane said.

"We are yet to get more details," he added.

Madkaikar is the BJP legislator from Cumbharjua constituency in North Goa district.

BJP's Goa general secretary Sadanand Tanavade said Madkaikar had left for Mumbai on Monday afternoon for some work and he apparently suffered the heart attack in the Maharashtra state capital.

"He has been admitted to hospital," he added.