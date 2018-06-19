Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain discharged from hospital; Delhi ministers expected to return to work today

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia health minister Satyendar Jain, who were hospitalised as their health had deteriorated after being on a near week-long hunger strike, were discharged from Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital on Tuesday. The two had started their hunger strike as part of their protest at Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal's office. Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal led the protest, though he did not join their hunger strike.

Jain began his hunger strike on 12 June and was hospitalised on Saturday night, while Sisodia joined his hunger strike the next day and was admitted to hospital on Monday. A team of doctors had examined the two at the L-G's office on Saturday.

"Both the ministers were discharged around 10 am," said JC Passey, medical superintendent of the hospital. "Their health parameters, including ketone level in urine. are normal now."

Sisodia said he was "recovering fast" and would try to resume work from Tuesday. He said on Twitter: "Good Morning!! With Doctor's care and your blessings, I am recovering fast. Yesterday, my ketone level was 7.4 and BP reached 184/100, which was leading to renal failure. But now everything is under control. If doctors, allow I'll try to be back to work today only."

According to NDTV, Jain, too, will not be returning to the protest but will get back to work on Tuesday. Kejriwal and the other ministers began their strike at the lieutenant-governor's office on 11 June, demanding that Baijal meet them and order Indian Administrative Service officers of Delhi to end their "strike" and also approve the Delhi government's doorstep ration delivery scheme. While Sisodia and Jain were admitted to hospital, Kejriwal continued his sit-in protest at Baijal's office along with Delhi rural development minister Gopal Rai. Kejriwal tweeted:

The chief minister continued his dharna on Tuesday even though the Delhi High Court pulled him up the previous day, questioning who authorised the protest. The bench held that no one can hold a protest at someone's house.

With inputs from agencies.