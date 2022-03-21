Manipur: With past stints in football and journalism, N Biren Singh sworn-in as chief minister for second term

He established his position in the BJP by winning the 2022 mandate with the party on its own crossing the halfway mark in the Assembly. The BJP won 32 out of 60 Assembly seats in Manipur

Footballer-turned-politician N Biren Singh was sworn-in as the chief minister of Manipur for the second term on Monday. Singh led the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections in the state.

N Biren Singh takes oath as the Chief Minister of Manipur in Imphal. pic.twitter.com/of0TNRh94p — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2022

Five MLAs, including Nemcha Kipgen, Y Khemchand Singh, Th Biswajit Singh, Awangbou Newmai, & Govindas Konthoujam took oath as the cabinet ministers of the state.

Manipur | Five MLAs, including Nemcha Kipgen, Y. Khemchand Singh, Th. Biswajit Singh, Awangbou Newmai, & Govindas Konthoujam swear in as the Cabinet Ministers of the state, in Imphal pic.twitter.com/iuXFi6QW9M — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2022

BJP's national president JP Nadda arrived in Imphal today to take part in Singh's oath-taking ceremony. Sharing pictures with him, Singh wrote in a tweet that the entire state unit of BJP Manipur was thankful to Nadda for being present in the ceremony. Singh's tweet:

A very warm welcome to Imphal, Shri @JPNadda Ji, Hon’ble National President, BJP. The entire state unit of @BJP4Manipur is thankful to you for being here in Imphal to take part in the oath taking ceremony of the new Government. pic.twitter.com/nkEB1hjsN4 — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) March 21, 2022

Grand welcome of BJP National President Shri @JPNadda on his arrival in Manipur. https://t.co/C5IxvDdEOj — BJP (@BJP4India) March 21, 2022

As per a report by news agency PTI, Governor Ganesan had earlier invited Singh as the leader of the BJP legislative party to "indicate the time and date for forming the ministry" a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said. The statement came soon after Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Kiren Rijiju handed over a letter on behalf of the party to Ganesan stating that N Biren Singh has been elected unanimously as the leader of the BJP legislature party with 32 MLAs.

According to a report by news agency ANI, Singh, 61, was earlier a footballer and later he took to journalism before finally switching to politics in 2002.

Born in Imphal in 1961, Singh graduated from Manipur University. He played football for the Border Security Force (BSF) team, which won the Durand Cup, defeating Kolkata team Mohun Bagan in 1981. Quitting the BSF team a year later, he then played several domestic tournaments.

Following his stint as an active football player, Singh took up journalism in 1992. With no formal training, he started a regional newspaper Naharolg go Thoudang and worked as an editor till 2002.

Political career

Another turn of fate in 2002 led him to take a plunge into politics. Singh made his debut by joining the ranks of the Democratic Revolutionary Peoples' Party. Contesting his first election in 2002, he won the Heingang Assembly constituency, ANI said.

After switching to Congress in 2003, Singh managed to retain his Heingang seat. In the Congress government under Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, Singh was a minister of vigilance. He also became a minister for irrigation, flood control and youth affairs and sports in 2007.

However, there was a fallout between Singh and Okram Ibobi Singh, who was considered his long time close aide when he was left out of the Cabinet after the 2012 elections. Notably, he won a third consecutive term from the Heingang Assembly seat.

As per ANI, in 2016, he rebelled against the then chief minister and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in October.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, Congress faced defeat, falling short of a clear majority. N Biren Singh led the BJP to cobble together a coalition government, becoming the chief minister of the state. In 2017, he won the Heingang seat for the fourth term, and also became the first chief minister from the BJP.

He established his position in the BJP further by winning the 2022 mandate with the party on its own crossing the halfway mark in the Assembly.

The BJP won 32 out of 60 Assembly seats in Manipur.

