Manipur polls: BJP manifesto promises free scooty for college girls, Rs 100 crore startup fund
The party has also promised to provide two extra LPG cylinders and an increase in the monthly pension of senior citizens from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000
Imphal, Manipur: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief J P Nadda on Thursday released the party's election manifesto for Manipur, promising preservation of the rights of the indigenous people, two extra LPG cylinders, and free electric scooty to college going girls. The manifesto, with the focus on youth and farmers, was unveiled ahead of the Manipur Assembly elections slated to be held in two phases.
Addressing the media after the release of the manifesto, Nadda said, "I have come here with a report card. This shows the culture of the BJP and the form of our good governance. None of the political parties dares to show the report card. We have talked about the empowering of women, youth, and farmers in the manifesto. When we talk about farmers, youth, and women, the area of focus will be infrastructure, health, and education."
Elaborating on the highlights of the manifesto, the BJP national president said that two extra free LPG cylinders will be given to the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.
Nadda also announced that the government would increase the monthly pension of the senior citizens from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000.
"We are going to increase the monthly pension of the senior citizens from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000. The Kissan Samman Nidhi will get a top-up of Rs 2,000 besides Rs 6,000 given by the Centre in three installments," he said.
He also said that scholarships will be given to all children of small and marginal farmers. "This is empowering the farmers as well as the youth. We stand committed for the skill university to be established in Manipur. That is how we will provide jobs. We stand by to open an AIIMS in Manipur," Nadda added.
The BJP president further stated that the party is promising a Rs 100 crore budget for funding startups in Manipur with zero interest rates.
