Manipur polls: 'Age-old tradition,' CM Biren Singh slams Rahul Gandhi over remarks in Lok Sabha
On Wednesday, Rahul said that Manipuri leaders were asked to take off their shoes at Amit Shah's home. The CM of the BJP-ruled state responded that it's Manipuri tradition to do so before entering someone's house
Imphal: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said that it was a tradition in Manipuri culture to remove shoes while entering someone's home.
Singh was responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks about a Manipuri delegation being asked to remove their shoes before entering Union home minister Amit Shah's house.
Taking to Twitter, Biren Singh wrote, "It's an aged old tradition in Manipuri culture to remove our shoes while we enter somebody's house. Those lapdogs spreading it to be some form of insult are oblivious to Manipuri culture. Rahul Gandhi may kindly take note of some Manipuri culture before speaking about Manipur."
Rahul Gandhi had on Wednesday during the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha claimed a Manipuri delegation team was insulted by the home minister in Delhi.
"A few days ago an 'agitated' Manipuri delegation team told me that they were insulted by the Home Minister when they went to meet him at his house in Delhi. When asked, they said that they were made to take off their shoes outside before entering the Home Minister's house. But after entering the house they found the Home Minister himself in his chappals."
"What exactly does this mean? Why is that in the Home Minister's house he can wear chappal but a delegation team from Manipur can't," Gandhi further said.
Meanwhile, Manipur BJP leader Th. Biswajit Singh took a dig at Rahul Gandhi saying a person who "admires Italy" would never understand India's culture.
He tweeted, "For a person who admires #ITALY will never understand India's Culture! Dear #RahulGandhi STOP Misleading the Nation! Spare Manipur & try your techniques somewhere else! With every such steps you are inching closer to #CongressMukhtManipur."
The two-phase Manipur Assembly election to the 60-member House is scheduled on 27 February and 3 March.
