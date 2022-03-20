Manipur: BJP ends suspense, N Biren Singh unanimously elected to be chief minister again

Earlier on Saturday, Singh said he has never contested elections 'for CM or any other post' but as a worker of BJP and the party's central leadership will take a decision on the next chief minister in the state

Imphal, Manipur: The state BJP legislature party meeting in Imphal on Sunday unanimously elected Manipur caretaker CM N Biren Singh to be the chief minister again.

BJP central observers Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju along with other party MLAs felicitated the unanimously elected chief minister of Manipur N Biren Singh in Imphal.

"It's a good decision taken unanimously by everyone. It will ensure that Manipur will have a very good, stable and responsible government which will be built further because the Centre today under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives special attention to the northeast state. Therefore, this decision will go a long way in providing Manipur stability and good governance together," Sitharaman told media persons after felicitating N Biren Singh.

The BJP central observer further expressed her gratitude to the people of Manipur for electing BJP in the state for the second consecutive term.

"I thank the people of Manipur and I show the people that there will be a very good government which will run for the benefit of all the people here. We will ensure that everyone is included in the process of development," the finance minister said.

Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra also congratulated N Biren Singh on being elected as Manipur Chief Minister. "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Chief Minister Shri @NBirenSingh ji on being re-elected as the leader of @BJP4Manipur Legislature Party," Sambit Patra tweeted.

Hearty Congratulations and best wishes to Shri @NBirenSingh ji, on being elected as the leader of the Legislative party for @BJP4Manipur. pic.twitter.com/2Sk2IojWuz — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) March 20, 2022

The BJP leaders have been discussing the government formation in Manipur after the BJP won an absolute majority in the state for the first time. It will be the second successive government of the party in the state.

Earlier on Saturday, Singh said he has never contested elections "for CM or any other post" but as a worker of BJP and the party's central leadership will take a decision on the next chief minister in the state.

The BJP had formed the previous government in the state with the support of the Naga People's Front (NPF) and the National People's Party (NPP) with Biren Singh as chief minister.

