Manipur Assembly polls: 78.09% turnout till 5 pm; EC to decide on repoll in Keithelmanbi following clash

Amid reports of Manipur poll disruption in Keithelmanbi in Imphal West district, Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Agarwal on Monday said that the state EC is examining whether or not to continue the polls as an EVM machine has been found to have been broken

A voter turnout of 78.09 per cent was recorded till 5 pm in the first phase of Manipur elections, the Election Commission of India informed on Monday.

Imphal West with 82.19 per cent reported the highest voter turnout followed by Kangpokpi district which saw 83.38 per cent polling. Meanwhile, Bishnupur reported a voter turnout of 74.25 per cent, Imphal East 76.64 per cent and Churachandpur 71.53 per cent.

Stone-pelting and gunfire were reported from the Keirao constituency in Manipur a few hours after the first phase of the Manipur Assembly elections got underway.

Polling was also disrupted in the New Keithelmanbi constituency in the Kangpokpi district after Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party workers allegedly clashed over allegations of booth capturing, India Today said in a report.

Congress Candidate Lamtingthang Haokip and his supporters broke EVM Machine in 51-Saitu AC.@BJP4India @ECISVEEP pic.twitter.com/k97BKlR1PD — BJP Manipur (@BJP4Manipur) February 28, 2022

According to news agency PTI, Naorem Ibochouba, a state police personnel deployed for poll duty in Tipaimukh assembly constituency in Churachandpur district, died in a "suspected case of accidental firing" from his service rifle, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajesh Agarwal said.

Violence was also reported from the Singhat Assembly constituency in Churachandpur when a clash between BJP and KPA broke out during mock poll testing. A control unit of the EVM was damaged. The returning officer had to call for a backup EVM.

A total of 173 candidates, including 15 females, are in the fray for the poll, ANI said.

Voting concluded at 4 pm. The voters who are COVID positive or are under quarantine were allowed to vote at the last hour, between 3 pm to 4 pm. Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh is contesting from his traditional home seat, Heingang constituency of Imphal East. The chief minister is seeking the fifth term in Manipur.

Notably, this time the BJP decided to go solo and is contesting all 60 seats alone.

On the other hand, Congress has formed an alliance of six political parties and named it Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA). The coalition partners in MPSA include Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and Janata Dal (Secular), ANI said.

The second phase of this 60-member Assembly will take place on 5 March. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday urged the people of Manipur, especially the youth, to vote in large numbers in the ongoing polling for Manipur Assembly elections. Shah further said that the people in the state should come out and vote for a prosperous Manipur, ANI said in a report.

"I urge the people of Manipur, especially the youth, to vote in large numbers. Your one vote will keep this beautiful state free from insurgency, blockade and corruption. So come out and vote for a prosperous Manipur," tweeted Shah.

As the first phase of Manipur Assembly elections commenced on Monday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged all the voters, especially the young and first-time voters, to exercise their franchise.

The BJP formed the government in Manipur in 2017 with the support of the National People's Party (NPP), Naga People's Front (NPF) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). However, this time the BJP decided to go solo and is contesting all 60 seats alone, ANI said.

