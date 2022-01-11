Manipur Assembly polls 2022 to be held in two phases on 27 Feb and 3 March

As per the EC, 2,959 polling stations will be set up in the 60 Assembly constituencies of Manipur

The schedule for the upcoming Manipur assembly elections has been announced by the Election Commission (EC). The EC also announced the polling schedule for Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Punjab on 8 January.

According to a tweet shared by the Election Commission, the polls in Manipur will take place in two phases. The first phase will see 38 seats vote on 27 February, while the remaining 22 seats will cast their ballots on 3 March. The counting of votes in the state will be done by the EC on 10 March.

As per the EC, 2,959 polling stations will be set up in the 60 assembly constituencies of Manipur. Furthermore, over 20.56 lakh voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the polls.

The notification for the first phase of the assembly polls will be issued on 1 February, while the notification for the second and final phase will be out on 4 February.

For the constituencies scheduled to vote on 27 February, the last date for filing the nomination papers is 8 February. Candidates can withdraw their nominations till 11 February for the first phase. In the first phase of Manipur elections 2022, the following constituencies will go to polls:

Khundrakpam, Heingang, Khurai, Khetrigao, Thongju, Andro, Lamlai, Thangmeiband, Keirao, Sagolband, Saikot (ST), Imphal, Keisamthong, Wangkhei, Sekmai (SC), Lamsang, Konthoujam, Langthabal, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa, Wangoi, Mayang, Nambol, Moirang, Thanga, Kumbi, Saikul (ST), Kangpokpi, Yaiskul, Singjamei, Saitu (ST), Tipaimukh (ST), Patsoi, Thanlon (ST), Uripok, Henglep (ST), Churachandpur (ST), Singhat (ST), Bishenpur and Oinam.

For the second phase of polls, the deadline for filing nominations is 11 February and the last date to withdraw the nomination is 16 February. In the second phase of polls, these constituencies will cast their ballot:

Lilong, Thoubal , Wangjing Tentha, Karong (ST), Wabgai, Kakching, Hiyanglam, Jiribam, Tamenglong (ST), Sugnoo, Chandel (ST), Ukhrul (ST), Tengnoupal (ST), Khangabo, Phungyar (ST), Chingai (ST), Mao (ST), Wangkhem, Tadubi (ST), Tamei (ST), Heirok and Nungba (ST).

In the 2017 elections, the Congress had emerged as the single-largest party in the state, with 28 seats. However, several leaders quit the party, enabling the BJP to form the government in alliance with parties such as the National People’s Party (NPP) and Nagaland’s Naga People’s Front (NPF).

