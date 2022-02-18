Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: Development has been our model, people will vote for us, says BJP's N Biren Singh

The Manipur chief minister also said that his party, the BJP, doesn't take people and that they come of their own accord. He also asserted that the Congress has no future

The polls are approaching in Manipur and chief minister N Biren Singh is doing five to six public meetings a day all over the state. An early riser, the CM starts his journey by 8am after a little breakfast. News18 went along with him for a day on the campaign trail. On the way, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was speaking to his MLAs and was also monitoring which central representative was scheduled to come and how the campaign would proceed.

Biren Singh reached the Sekmai constituency around 9.13am on 17 February, 2022, the only Scheduled Caste seat in the state with BJP MLA Heikham Dingo Singh looking to retain it. Puja was on and the chief minister too participated. Amid his busy schedule, Biren Singh spoke exclusively to News18 on a range of issues, expressing confidence that his party will win over 40 of the 60 seats available in the polls, and adding that the people will vote on the BJP’s agenda of development.

Some edited excerpts:

There was a flag-hoisting ritual; is this part of the political campaign?

This is a traditional belief that we follow. We learn the right time from pandits and do puja before we start campaigning. This is an auspicious ceremony for us. If this flag hoisting is done successfully, then it’s good. This also showcases that so many voters are with us.

How do you plan your day? And what food do you have?

know there is no shortcut to hard work. I start my day early, work hard, and take some dry fruits in between.

How is the mood of the people?

I am going to do four to five meetings a day. I have already covered all the constituencies. Therefore, we are very hopeful that we will definitely cross 40 this time. Development has been our model. People have seen the development. They will vote for us.

The manifesto is out, but there is no mention of AFSPA?

On AFSPA it is a continuing demand. Why will we keep that in our manifesto? Our belief is to pursue it with the central government. We are always working on it, we have to build the environment so that it happens.

In terms of development, there is a difference between the valley and the hills. Why?

That was there earlier. Not now. In the past five years, we have drastically changed and we have brought in development. Equality and development are happening. We have taken up programmes like ‘go to the hills.’ Things are different now. More development will come. We will work on the blocks now, we have identified blocks that are underdeveloped and our focus will be there.

Why are there so few women candidates from all parties?

We have picked three women candidates, they are coming up. Our candidature this time was based on winnability and loyalty. Local bodies have women’s representation.

The Congress says there is huge unemployment and no development.

They can’t see now. What were they doing for the past 15 years? They did nothing. It was all bandh and economic blockade, insurgency. We are focusing on equal development and peace.

The Congress has asked its candidates to pledge loyalty because the BJP allegedly buys MLAs.

The BJP does not take people, they come to the BJP because they have understood that the Congress does not perform. After joining the BJP, they are seeing how development is taking place. So more people are coming to the BJP. The Congress has no future.

Will you be the chief minister again?

I am just an ordinary karyakarta (worker), and I am working hard. That is my job. The rest is decided by the party’s central leadership. I will do whatever I am asked to do. We will win, that’s for sure.

Click here to know more about Assembly Elections 2022

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.