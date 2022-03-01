Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: Congress looted Manipur, derailed development works, says PM Modi

Addressing a virtual rally in Manipur, the prime minister announced an AIIMS centre would be set up in the state and that the BJP government would take up work for the development of sports infrastructure and start-ups

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed Congress for "looting" Manipur and not working for its development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced that an AIIMS centre would be set up in Manipur while the BJP government will take up work for the development of sports infrastructure and startups.

Addressing a virtual rally in Manipur, Modi said, "Congress did not work for the development of Manipur and encouraged separatism. The people of Manipur have to be aware of this. BJP works for the development of the Northeast, especially Manipur. This is destroying their plans of divide and rule."

"Congress party focused on looting Manipur. They were so involved in looting the state that they never had time to work for the people in the state," he added while saying that the BJP leaders stay among the Manipuri people and work with them for their growth.

Talking of future plans of the BJP for the state, PM Modi said, "We are also planning to build an AIIMS in Manipur. This is the time of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. This decade is the decade of development and progress and Manipur is moving fast in this direction today."

"For the development of sports in Manipur, we're building a Sports University in the state. Manipur is now being identified by skill, Startups and sports. Startup Manipur is showing good results. In the future, our government is set to build a Rs 100 crore Startup fund as well," he added.

