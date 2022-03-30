Mamata blames Modi for Russia-Ukraine war as Suvendu Adhikari posts video of 'unimaginable' remark

In February, West Bengal chief minister had written a letter to PM Modi extending her unconditional support to the Centre over Russia-Ukraine conflict

Mamata Banerjee is known for her fiery speeches and she leaves no stone unturned in targeting the Narendra Modi-led Centre over various issues.

Keeping it up, the Trinamool Congress chief recently accused the Centre of having started the military invasion of Russia in Ukraine.

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari posted a video of the Bengal chief minister addressing a public gathering and blaming Modi for the 35-day-long war in Ukraine.

He tweeted a video in which Banerjee allegedly asks Modi, "Shouldn't you have pondered before stoking a war (between Russia and Ukraine)...that when our boys (students) return (from Ukraine) where will they eat...where will they go, how will they continue their studies? Making hollow promises...".

Hon'ble EAM @DrSJaishankar & @IndianDiplomacy kindly make a note & please try to salvage the situation and contain the damage.

— Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) March 30, 2022

The BJP leader, sharing the video on social media, described Bengal CM’s claim to be 'unimaginable'. He even tagged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the post so that he could take note of her statement, which according to Adhikari, may have implications on Indian foreign policy.

"Unimaginable !!! Hon'ble CM @MamataOfficial exceeded her limit yesterday & accused the Centre of stoking war between Russia and Ukraine. Isn't she aware that these words could be used against India diplomatically? Our Foreign Policy & International Relations might get impacted," Adhikari added.

Mamata's statement as per the tweet is contradictory to the stand she had taken in February, shortly after Vladimir Putin had announced his 'special military operation' in Ukraine.

In February, she had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending her unconditional support to the Centre over Russia-Ukraine conflict.

She had said in the letter, "I would request you to accept my unconditional support during the ongoing international crisis and (wish to know) whether you would like to have an all-party meeting now for consolidating our national resolve to come out of the crisis with our head held high."

