Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress censors spokesperson Kunal Ghosh over remarks against sacked Partha Chatterjee

Kunal Ghosh said that when he was in jail (for his alleged involvement in Sarada scam case), Partha Chatterjee called him 'anti-party and crazy'

Kolkata: Kunal Ghosh has been censored by Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday for 14 days for commenting against sacked party leader Partha Chatterjee.

Ghosh, who is the party's West Bengal Secretary and spokesperson, has been asked by Trinamool not to speak in the media about Chatterjee who is in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody for his alleged involvement in Bengal SSC scam.

Notably, Ghosh has openly expressed his displeasure towards Chatterjee since the news of the latter's involvement in the teachers' recruitment scam came to fore. He was also among the leaders who sought expulsion of Chatterjee from the ministerial post and from the party.

Reacting to the party's decision of censoring him, Ghosh said: "I have been informed by the party. I am a hard working soldier of the team. Now I will follow what the party has decided."

What did Kunal Ghosh say?

Ghosh, recently, made a statement on Chatterjee spending time in jail that has sparked controversy. Addressing media, he said: "Go into jail and see what it's like. I hold my head high, I have committed no crime. I hope, as I have obeyed every rule of confinement as a citizen, the same rule applies to Partha. Jail office should do the same. He should be kept in a cell and not in a prison hospital. I was also kept in the cell. I have been in contact with many activists and prisoners since then."

He further said, "I have said conspiracy since day one. Partha was among the conspirators against me. While in captivity, burning in agony, I was told I was insane."

Ghosh was in jail for a long time for his alleged involvement in Sarada chit fund scam case. "What happened in my jail life? When I said conspiracy, Partha and some people said I am crazy. This Partha also called me anti-party. But this Partha was the one who went out in a different way since then," Ghosh said.

According to reports, TMC leaders have been directed not to overstep party briefs while commenting on Chatterjee and one of his close associates Arpita Mukhrejee.

With inputs from agencies

