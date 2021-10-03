Politics

Mamata Banerjee leads Bhabanipur bypoll by 23,957 votes after six rounds of counting

The Chief Minister of West Bengal secured 28355 votes, as per official data after the sixth round of counting.

FP Staff October 03, 2021 11:48:09 IST
Bhabanipur bypoll results Live Updates: Will Mamata retain her CM chair? Counting of votes begins. Votes will also be counted for the bye-elections held in Jangipur and Samserganj constituencies. AFP

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was leading by 23,957 votes in the Bhabanipur bypoll after the second round of counting on Sunday morning, as per the Election Commission.

Banerjee, the TMC candidate in Bhabanipur, secured 28355 , as per official data after the sixth round of counting.

Her nearest rival, BJP''s Priyanka Tibrewal, secured 4398 votes, while Srijib Biswas of the CPI(M) secured 398 votes.

Total 21 rounds of counting will be held in Bhabanipur. Voting in the seat in south Kolkata was held on September 30. Banerjee has to win this election to retain her chief minister's post

Updated Date: October 03, 2021 12:00:32 IST

