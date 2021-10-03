Mamata Banerjee leads Bhabanipur bypoll by 23,957 votes after six rounds of counting

The Chief Minister of West Bengal secured 28355 votes, as per official data after the sixth round of counting.

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was leading by 23,957 votes in the Bhabanipur bypoll after the second round of counting on Sunday morning, as per the Election Commission.

Bhabanipur By-election results LIVE Updates

Her nearest rival, BJP''s Priyanka Tibrewal, secured 4398 votes, while Srijib Biswas of the CPI(M) secured 398 votes.

Total 21 rounds of counting will be held in Bhabanipur. Voting in the seat in south Kolkata was held on September 30. Banerjee has to win this election to retain her chief minister's post