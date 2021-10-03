Bhabanipur Assembly By-Election Counting Latest News LIVE UPDATES: Mamata Banerjee has taken an early lead in the Bhabanipur bypoll results. She is ahead by over 6,000 votes at the end of counting of third round of voting

Auto refresh feeds

Votes will be counted today for the by-election held in Bhabanipur, a south Kolkata legislative constituency -- Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's home turf -- in West Bengal's Samserganj and Jangipur. The results will also be declared for Pipili in Odisha.

The Election Commission will begin counting of votes at 8am and the results are usually clear based on trends by the afternoon. There will be 21 rounds of counting of votes in the Bhabanipur constituency.

The Congress, which had contested the 2021 assembly polls in an alliance with the Left, has decided not to field a candidate against Banerjee, whose equation with the grand old party has shown signs of improvement of late in the runup to the 2024 General Elections.

Mamata Banerjee is a political stalwart who needs no introduction. No two days pass without her name making front-page headlines in the national media. But who are the people chosen by their respective parties to stand up against the All India Trinamool Congress Chief, who has maintained a steady grip on West Bengal for 10 years now.

Although the voting was largely peaceful in the Constituency, the state does have a bloody history of political violence. Tibrewal was the lawyer who fought the matter in court after the violence following Assembly election polls.

BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal, who contested for Bhabanipur assembly bypoll, wrote a letter to the acting Chief Justice of Calcutta HC, requesting him "to take preventive measures from any kind of violence post-Bhabanipur Assembly constituency bypoll results"

On the other hand, BJP’s national vice-president and the party’s former Bengal chief, Dilip Ghosh said, “The BJP will give a very good fight in Bhabanipur. If there is any violence after result, the government will have to look into it, otherwise the CBI is there.”

Cabinet Minister and senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim, who campaigned for Banerjee almost every day last one month, asserted, “We are very confident that she will win by more than 50, 000 votes”.

While the BJP has claimed to be giving a “very good fight in Bhabanipur” – Banerjee’s usual constituency that she switched with Nandigram at the time of the assembly elections – the TMC said that ‘Didi’ will win by a margin of “50,000 votes”.

Counting has also begun for bypolls in Odisha's Pipili assembly constituency in Puri district amid tight security and strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines. Overall, 10 candidates are in the fray for by-election from the seat.

Dr Kanwar Vishal Singh, SP, Puri district, said detailing the security cover, "We've deployed sufficient force in Pipoli and Puri city. Only authorised persons are allowed in the strong room. We are doing intensive patrolling in sensitive areas of Pipli constituency. We've deployed 5 platoons of forces along with an additional SP and two DSPs"

Mamata Banerjee has taken an early lead in the Bhabanipur bypoll results. She is ahead by 775 votes at the end of counting of votes sent via postal ballots. EVM counting will begin now.

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is so far surging ahead in a bitterly contested battle for Bhabanipur constituency in Bengal. Mamata was 775 votes ahead after the postal ballots were counted. She is now ahead by 2,200 votes at the end of two rounds of EVM counting. However, it is important to note that these are not the official numbers. The ECI website is yet to begin reflecting trends.

The BJP office in Kolkata was devoid of its usual hustle on Sunday morning even before trends started filtering in from Bhabanipur, Samserganj and Jangipur constituencies. TMC candidates seem to be leading in early trends but clear direction of public vote will be evident only by late noon.

Mamata Banerjee is leading with more than 6,000 votes after the end of third round of counting. There are a total of 21 rounds of counting of votes in the Bhabanipur constituency.

According to the official numbers updated on the Election Commission of India website so far, 14,284 votes have been counted so far. Of these, 69 percent have gone to Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Whereas, BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal, who ran a spirited campaign, has received only 26.8 percent of votes counted so far

BJD candidate from Pipili, Rudrapratap Maharathy, leading by 5044 votes after third round of counting of votes for Pipili assembly bypolls.

Dr Kanwar Vishal Singh, SP, Puri district, said detailing the security cover, "We've deployed sufficient force in Pipoli and Puri city. Only authorised persons are allowed in the strong room. We are doing intensive patrolling in sensitive areas of Pipli constituency. We've deployed 5 platoons of forces along with an additional SP and two DSPs"

Mamata Banerjee has taken an early lead in the Bhabanipur bypoll results. She is ahead by 775 votes at the end of counting of votes sent via postal ballots. EVM counting will begin now.

At the end of counting of votes sent by postal ballots. All India Trinamool Congress leader Zakir Husssain was leading by more than 1700 votes from the Jangipur constituency.

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is so far surging ahead in a bitterly contested battle for Bhabanipur constituency in Bengal. Mamata was 775 votes ahead after the postal ballots were counted. She is now ahead by 2,200 votes at the end of two rounds of EVM counting. However, it is important to note that these are not the official numbers. The ECI website is yet to begin reflecting trends.

The BJP office in Kolkata was devoid of its usual hustle on Sunday morning even before trends started filtering in from Bhabanipur, Samserganj and Jangipur constituencies. TMC candidates seem to be leading in early trends but clear direction of public vote will be evident only by late noon.

After the second round of counting, Mamata Banerjee is leading by 2,377 votes. Here are the official figures from Bhabanipur

Mamata Banerjee is leading with more than 6,000 votes after the end of third round of counting. There are a total of 21 rounds of counting of votes in the Bhabanipur constituency.

According to the official numbers updated on the Election Commission of India website so far, 14,284 votes have been counted so far. Of these, 69 percent have gone to Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Whereas, BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal, who ran a spirited campaign, has received only 26.8 percent of votes counted so far

BJD candidate from Pipili, Rudrapratap Maharathy, leading by 5044 votes after third round of counting of votes for Pipili assembly bypolls.

Bhabanipur Assembly Bye-Election results 2021 LATEST Updates: Mamata Banerjee has taken an early lead in the Bhabanipur bypoll results. She is ahead by over 6,000 votes at the end of counting of third round of voting

While the BJP has claimed to be giving a “very good fight in Bhabanipur” – Banerjee’s usual constituency that she switched with Nandigram at the time of the assembly elections – the TMC said that ‘Didi’ will win by a margin of “50,000 votes”.

The counting of votes in West Bengal's Bhabanipur seat will take place on Sunday. The Assembly seat registered over 57 percent polling during Thursday’s by-election, a senior Election Commission official said.

The Election Commission will begin counting at 8 am and the results are expected to be declared based on trends by Sunday afternoon. There will be 21 rounds of counting of votes in the Bhabanipur constituency.

The poll body has arranged for a three-tier security system, called in 24 companies of central forces and have already deployed them at the counting centre.

Why Bhabanipur bypoll is crucial

The Bhabanipur bypoll is crucial because TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is contesting here. Banerjee is pitted against BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal and CPM's Srijib Biswas in Bhabanipur.

The chief minister, who lost from the Nandigram constituency in the Assembly elections earlier this year, has to win this by-poll to retain her post of chief minister.

Candidates in fray

Mamata Banerjee: The West Bengal chief minister retained the Bhabanipur seat in the 2016 Assembly polls

Priyanka Tibrewal: BJP fielded Priyanka Tibrewal, a 41-year-old lawyer and vice-president of the party's youth wing in West Bengal. She was one of the petitioners and party's counsel in the Bengal post-poll violence cases

Srijib Biswas: The Left Front fielded Srijib Biswas to fight against Banerjee and Tibrewal

TMC and BJP supporters clash on voting day

On the Voting day, sporadic incidents of scuffles between the BJP and TMC supporters were reported from some areas of the Bhabanipur constituency.

Tibrewal claimed that TMC forcibly stopped the voting process at a polling booth in ward number 72, and that state minister Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee were trying to influence the voters in the constituency.

The BJP has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Hakim and Mukherjee. Hakim said such claims were politically motivated.

In another incident, a minor scuffle between supporters of the TMC and BJP was reported outside a booth in Bhabanipur over claims of the ruling party bringing fake voters inside the polling centre.

The vehicle of BJP leader Kalyan Chaubey was allegedly attacked and damaged at Bhabanipur. According to the police, there was no political connection with the incident and the attack was due to an altercation with a person on a motorbike.

The TMC also registered a complaint with the EC, accusing Tibrewal of moving with an entourage of 20 cars and intimidating voters, a charge denied by her.

The BJP later alleged that its polling agents were not allowed entry inside several booths.

With inputs from PTI