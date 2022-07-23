Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal competing as to who can do more corruption: Anurag Thakur slams TMC, AAP

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur attacked Trinamool Congress calling the party 'the mountain of corruption' after West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested in connection with the SSC scam in the state

New Delhi: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur attacked Trinamool Congress calling the party "the mountain of corruption" after West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested in connection with the SSC scam in the state.

"Trinamool Congress - TMC - stands for The Mountain of Corruption," Thakur on Saturday.

He also accused West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee of "breaking all records of corruption". "Corruption is running rampant in her party and her government," Thakur added.

#WATCH | Mamata Banerjee is breaking all the records of corruption. 'TMC' stands for 'The Mountain of Corruption.' Corruption is running rampant in her party and her government. Her ministers have a free hand to indulge in corruption: Union Minister Anurag Thakur pic.twitter.com/Jjum9PPVYO — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2022

He also accused Banerjee of remaining a "silent spectator" to scams unravelling under her rule in West Bengal.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested West Bengal Industry and Commerce Minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with the investigation into the alleged school job scam.

The TMC leader was produced in the Bankshall court in Kolkata later on Saturday and was sent to two-day ED custody.

The federal probe agency has also arrested Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee, from whose premises cash worth Rs 21 crore was seized during a raid on Friday.

Chatterjee was arrested after around 26 hours of grilling in his residence in connection with the probe. ED officials said that the West Bengal minister, who was the state education minister from 2014 to 2021, was not cooperating with the officers during the questioning that began on Friday morning.

I&B minister Anurag Thakur also took a jibe at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. He said, "(Arvind) Kejriwal used to talk about ending corruption, today, they are so immersed in corruption that they are unable to answer, sometimes Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain, sometimes Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and sometimes some other minister, one after the other, their leaders are being found immersed in corruption."

Thakur further said, "Instead of taking his resignation, Kejriwal comes to Delhi to defend himself, he is afraid to resign because he himself is a participant in him, he should answer all of them but could not do so."



