Politics

Major AAP faux pas in Gujarat: Arvind Kejriwal’s rikshaw wala is actually BJP’s rikshaw wala

During his Gujarat visit ahead of the Assembly polls, Kejriwal had dinner with the auto driver and his family at his home in Ahmedabad on 12 September

FP Staff September 30, 2022 15:12:19 IST
Major AAP faux pas in Gujarat: Arvind Kejriwal’s rikshaw wala is actually BJP’s rikshaw wala

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with autorickshaw driver Vikram Dantani. Image courtesy: @ArvindKejriwal/Twitter

Ahmedabad: Vikram Dantani, an autorickshaw driver, who was in limelight earlier this month after he invited Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to his house for dinner, was seen in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Ahmedabad, the BJP said on Friday.

“So the Gujarat rickshaw wala who apparently ‘invited’ Kejriwal spotted in PM MODI’s rally! Spills the beans- invite by him was scripted & due to pressure of the union! Says he has always voted for BJP & is a PM Modi fan,” BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted.

He also shared a video clip, in which Dantani in an interview with a news channel said that he has been a follower of the BJP.

During his Gujarat visit ahead of the Assembly polls, Kejriwal had dinner with the auto driver and his family at his home in Ahmedabad on 12 September. He met Dantani at a public meeting and accepted his invitation for dinner. Later, Kejriwal also shared photographs on Twitter.

Assembly elections are slated to take place in Gujarat later this year.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: September 30, 2022 15:12:19 IST

TAGS:

also read

Strictest punishment to those who leaked objectionable videos of students, says Arvind Kejriwal
India

Strictest punishment to those who leaked objectionable videos of students, says Arvind Kejriwal

According to police, a female student, who was involved in sharing the videos online, has been apprehended. She had made videos of some women students and sent those to a youth in Shimla who allegedly uploaded those on social media

Fund and Games: Watch why Arvind Kejriwal fled from a meeting
India

Fund and Games: Watch why Arvind Kejriwal fled from a meeting

A visibly embarrassed Kejriwal on Wednesday walked out of a meeting midway when he was confronted by BJP leader and NDMC member Kuljeet Singh Chahal over his government’s repeated claims of developing schools in his constituency.

Arvind Kejriwal running 'university of lies': Delhi BJP
Politics

Arvind Kejriwal running 'university of lies': Delhi BJP

Kejriwal had earlier said the BJP wanted to convert Delhi into "a city of garbage mountains", and claimed that the MCD has plans to create 16 more garbage dumps in the city