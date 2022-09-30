Major AAP faux pas in Gujarat: Arvind Kejriwal’s rikshaw wala is actually BJP’s rikshaw wala

Ahmedabad: Vikram Dantani, an autorickshaw driver, who was in limelight earlier this month after he invited Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to his house for dinner, was seen in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Ahmedabad, the BJP said on Friday.

“So the Gujarat rickshaw wala who apparently ‘invited’ Kejriwal spotted in PM MODI’s rally! Spills the beans- invite by him was scripted & due to pressure of the union! Says he has always voted for BJP & is a PM Modi fan,” BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted.

So the Gujarat rickshaw wala who apparently “invited” Kejriwal spotted in PM MODI’s rally! Spills the beans- invite by him was scripted & due to pressure of the union! Says he has always voted for BJP & is a PM Modi fan! @nirnaykapoor @indiatvnews #AAPKaDramaExposedAgain pic.twitter.com/ghsc6zaTIj — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) September 30, 2022

He also shared a video clip, in which Dantani in an interview with a news channel said that he has been a follower of the BJP.

During his Gujarat visit ahead of the Assembly polls, Kejriwal had dinner with the auto driver and his family at his home in Ahmedabad on 12 September. He met Dantani at a public meeting and accepted his invitation for dinner. Later, Kejriwal also shared photographs on Twitter.

अहमदाबाद में ऑटो चालक विक्रमभाई दंताणी बड़े प्यार से अपने घर खाने पर लेकर गए, पूरे परिवार से मिलवाया, स्वादिष्ट खाने के साथ बहुत आदर-सत्कार दिया। इस अपार स्नेह के लिए विक्रमभाई और गुजरात के सभी ऑटो चालक भाइयों का ह्रदय से धन्यवाद। pic.twitter.com/SiFCZOizaW — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 12, 2022

Assembly elections are slated to take place in Gujarat later this year.

