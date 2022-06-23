Maharashtra political crisis: Uddhav Thackeray leaves official residence; 4 more MLAs join rebel Eknath Shinde's clan

NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray discussed various options to placate rebel leader Eknath Shinde, including the possibility of giving him the chief minister ministerial post

The Maharashtra political crisis continue to simmer with every passing minute. On Wednesday night, chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is suffering from COVID-19, vacated his official residents, hours after addressing Shiv Sena dissidents.

Here's are latest developments in Maharashtra politics in 10 points:

1 - Uddhav Thackeray moved out of 'Varsha', his official residence in south Mumbai and shifted to Matoshri in suburban Bandra which is the private bungalow of the Thackeray family. Sena workers raised slogans and showered petals on the CM as he left his official house along with his family members

2 - On Wednesday evening, Thackeray in an 18-minute live webcast reached out to rebels with an emotional appeal and offered to quit, saying he will be happy if a Shiv Sainik succeeds him

3 - The CM also said that he was ready to give up the post of party president as well if Shiv Sainiks feel he isn't capable of leading the outfit which is heading the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and also includes the NCP and the Congress

4 - "Why make statements from Surat (where rebels headed first on Monday night) and other places. Come and tell me on my face that I am incompetent to handle the post of Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president. I will resign immediately. I will keep my resignation letter ready and you can come and take it to the Raj Bhavan," Thackeray told rebel Shiv Sena rebel leaders who are camping in a hotel in Guwahati in the BJP-ruled Assam

5 - Rebel leader Eknath Shinde remained defiant and insisted the Shiv Sena should walk out of "unnatural" ruling alliance MVA and claimed support of "enough number" of MLAs. He tweeted, "It is necessary to quit the unnatural alliance for the sake of Shiv Sainiks and the Shiv Sena. It is important to take a decision in the interest of the state"

6 - Four more MLAs from Maharashtra - Manjula Gavit, Chandrakant Patil, Gulabrao Patil and Yogesh Kadam - arrived in Gujarat's Surat on Wednesday afternoon, from where they were flown to Guwahati in Assam, where other party rebels led by Shinde are camping at present

7 - Shinde claimed the support of 46 MLAs, including Independents. He also maintained that while the NCP and the Congress were growing stronger in the MVA alliance, the Shiv Sena, which heads the governing bloc, and its workers were getting systematically weakened

8- NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Thackeray, on Wednesday, discussed various options to placate Shinde, including the possibility of giving him the chief minister ministerial post. Sources to News18 said that during the meeting, both Pawar and Thackeray discussed if Shinde can be given the post of the chief minister and whether a reshuffle of cabinet portfolios could be effected to tide over the crisis

9 - Sources in Shiv Sena said that Pawar told Thackeray not to tender his resignation. "If floor test will happen, then we will fight collectively to prove the numbers," the sources quoted Pawar as saying. The NCP chief also told the Maharashtra CM that he and his party will support him in whatever decisions he takes throughout the crisis

10 - Shinde also gave a letter to the deputy speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, signed by 35 Sena MLAs, replacing Sunil Prabhu with Bharat Gogavale as the chief whip of the Shiv Sena legislature party.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.