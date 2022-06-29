Maharashtra political crisis: Supreme Court begins hearing Shiv Sena's plea against floor test

A floor test ordered by Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is scheduled for Thursday

The Supreme Court on Wednesday started hearing the Shiv Sena's plea against Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to hold a floor test on Thursday.

Appearing for Shiv Sena, senior advocate AM Singhvi said "governor admits to having met BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis late last night and directed floor test this morning. The supersonic speed shown by the Governor in directing floor test. If Speaker is allowed to decide on disqualification, the contents of the pool of MLAs may change, will affect floor test. Allowing the floor test before decision on disqualification is like putting the cart before the horse. The governor short circuits the disqualification proceedings, despite SC being seized of the matter.”

With inputs from agencies

