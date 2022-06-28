Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde says 'will return to Mumbai soon, have 50 MLAs with me in Guwahati'

Talking to media outside the hotel in Assam, Eknath Shinde asked the Uddhav Thackeray faction to disclose the names of his (Shinde's) group MLAs who are reportedly in contact with them

Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said that he will soon return to Mumbai. Talking to the media outside the hotel in Guwahati, where he along with other lawmakers, is camping, said that he has 50 MLAs with him in Assam.

"Will return to Mumbai soon... 50 MLAs with me in Guwahati, they have come of their own accord and for Hindutva," Shinde said.

The rebel leader also asked the Uddhav Thackeray faction to "disclose the names of his (Shinde's) group MLAs who are reportedly in contact with them (Uddhav Thackeray faction)."

On Monday, Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray claimed, "There are two groups of people in Guwahati - there's a group of 15-16 people who are in touch with us, some of them recently. The other group is the one that has run away, they have no courage and morality."

Sena MP Sanjay Raut also claimed that more than half of the rebel MLAs are in touch with Uddhav Thackeray faction. "They have been holed up there... They support us and they will come back," he added.

Talking to media today in Assam, Shinde further said, "No MLA is suppressed here, everyone here is happy. MLAs are with us. If Shiv Sena says that the MLAs present here are in contact with them, they should reveal the names."

He said, "We are in Shiv Sena, we are taking Shiv Sena forward. There should not be any doubt about it. We will let you know about our further course of action."

The Eknath Shinde group held a meeting today afternoon for further plan of action.

On Monday, the Supreme Court gave the rebels Sena MLAs time till 12 July to respond to disqualification notices issued to them.

With inputs from agencies

