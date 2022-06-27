Maharashtra political crisis: MVA government reduced to minority as 38 MLAs have withdrawn support, says Eknath Shinde

In a plea to the Supreme Court, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said as per rule, MVA alliance government in Maharashtra has lost majority but it continues to misuse the office of the deputy speaker to ensure that they remain in power by whatever means

Mumbai: Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde in petition to the Supreme Court said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance has lost the majority in the Maharashtra Assembly as 38 of the members of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party have withdrawn their support.

Shinde in his plea further stated that the Deputy Speaker has lost his position as the MVA government has been reduced to a minority and in such a situation, he has no authority to invoke provisions of the Members of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules, 1986, and send notices to him and 15 other MLAs, which form part of the breakaway group of 38 Sena legislators.

Shinde in his petition said, "It is common knowledge that the current government in Maharashtra, led by the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, has lost the majority in the House as 38 of the members of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party have withdrawn their support thus bringing it below the majority in the House. However, the MVA government continues to misuse the office of the deputy speaker to ensure that they remain in power by whatever means."

As the Maharashtra political crisis enters its second week, the Eknath Shinde faction moved the apex court, against the disqualification notices issued by the Deputy Speaker against rebel MLAs.

Two petitions have been filed, one by Shinde and the other by rebel MLAs, challenging the disqualification notice issued by the Deputy Speaker and the appointment of Ajay Chaudhary as leader of the legislative party.

In an interim direction, the Supreme Court today allowed Shinde and other rebel MLAs to file a reply to the disqualification notice issued to them by Deputy Speaker by 11 July, 5.30 pm. Earlier, Deputy Speaker had granted them time to file a reply by 27 June evening.

On request of providing security to 39 rebel lawmakers alleging threat, the court recorded statement of standing counsel of Maharashtra government that adequate steps have already been taken and the Maharashtra government will further ensure that no harm is caused to the life, liberty, or property of the MLAs.

The Supreme Court has also issued notice to Deputy Speaker, Secretary of Maharashtra State Legislative Assembly, Centre and others on pleas filed by rebel MLAs against the disqualification notice issued by the Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal against Eknath Shinde and 15 other rebel legislators.

The rebel Sena MLAs called the action to issue disqualification notices to them on 21 June as "illegal and unconstitutional" and sought a stay on it.

They sought directions to the Deputy Speaker to not take any action in the disqualification petition against them.

The Shinde camp claimed the move was illegal since disqualification can happen only for matters in the assembly and not for skipping a party meeting.

The Eknath Shinde camp has also challenged the appointment of Ajay Choudhary as the Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader by the Thackeray camp.

They have also asked the court to direct the Maharashtra government to provide security to their families.

Shinde, along with a sizable number of Shiv Sena MLAs is camping in a hotel in Assam's capital Guwahati as they rebelled against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government ruling Maharashtra.

Maharashtra has no Speaker since Nana Patole resigned in February 2021 to take over as Congress chief. Deputy Speaker Zirwal belongs to NCP.

With inputs from ANI

