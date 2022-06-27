Maha political crisis: More MLAs to join Eknath Shinde's camp, strength to increase to 51; rebels to meet this noon

Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar said that the MLAs supporting Eknath Shinde are ready to face a floor test in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly 'any time', but demanded that first 'recognition' should be given to the faction

Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar has said that "one-to-two more" lawmakers will be joining the Eknath Shinde faction in Guwahati, Assam. "With their support and other independents, our strength will increase to 51," he said.

"We will arrive at a decision in three-to-four days and thereafter, we will directly go back to Maharashtra," Kesarkar said.

Eknath Shinde has called for a meeting on Monday at 2 pm in Guwahati hotel to discuss further strategy, sources to news agency ANI said.

"MLAs of the Shinde camp are ready to face the floor test in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly at any time, but first recognition should be given to Eknath Shinde faction. We will not go with the MVA government," Kesarkar told ANI.

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde and other 15 Shiv Sena MLAs, currently camping in Guwahati in Assam since 22 June, are waiting for the Supreme Court's hearing of their plea against disqualification notice issued by the deputy speaker to them. The court is likely to hear the plea today.

Summons were issued to all 16 MLAs named by Shiv Sena's chief whip Sunil Prabhu, seeking written replies by the evening of 27 June to the complaints seeking their disqualification.

If the Shinde faction gets ratification from the apex court, giving the legality that Shinde's camp is the main camp, then today itself, they will propose to topple down the Maharashtra government, sources to News18 said.

For the unversed, Shinde faction named their group 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'. Naming the group after the name of the Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray attracted sharp reactions from the Uddhav faction as the Chief Minister said that those who left the party should not seek votes in the name of the party founder.

With inputs from agencies

