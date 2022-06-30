Maharashtra political crisis: Governor accepts Uddhav Thackeray's resignation, asks him to stay as caretaker CM

Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation from the post of chief minister during a Facebook live address on Wednesday night

Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday night resigned from the post of Maharashtra chief minister. He tendered his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

News agency PTI quoted its sources in Raj Bhawan saying that the Maharashtra Governor accepted Thackeray's resignation and asked him to officiate as Chief Minister until alternate arrangement is made.

#WATCH Mumbai | Uddhav Thackeray submits his resignation as Maharashtra CM to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who has asked him to continue as CM until an alternate arrangement is made: Raj Bhavan pic.twitter.com/lmEzl8ghBY — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022

Thackeray announced his resignation from the post of chief minister during a Facebook live address on Wednesday night. He has also quit as a member of the State Legislative Council.

#WATCH Mumbai | Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari accepts Uddhav Thackeray's resignation as Maharashtra CM. He had asked Uddhav to continue as CM until an alternate arrangement is made: Raj Bhavan pic.twitter.com/nWQ26bXkPN — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022

Thackeray's resignation came shortly after the Supreme Court declined to stay a floor test which was called on Thursday (30 June) by the Governor. During the floor test, Thackeray had to prove his majority in the House.

Since Thackeray has resigned, the floor test is no longer necessary. The Governor is expected to invited Leader of Opposition BJP's Devendra Fadnavis for the formation of the new government in Maharashtra.

After announcing his resignation, Thackeray drove to the Raj Bhavan, accompanied by his sons Aaditya and Tejas as well as Shiv Sena leaders Neelam Gorhe and Arvind Sawant and others. He met the Governor at Raj Bhavan at 11.44 pm.

#WATCH Mumbai | Uddhav Thackeray waves his hand as leaves from Raj Bhavan after submitting his resignation as Maharashtra CM to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. pic.twitter.com/IWWj6UsGJ1 — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022

After submitting his resignation to the Governor, Thackeray offered prayers at a temple with his sons.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.