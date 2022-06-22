Maharashtra political crisis: As Aaditya Thackeray drops 'minister' from Twitter bio, Shiv Sena MP gives a fact check

Son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, holds the post of tourism, environment and parliamentary affairs minister in Maharashtra

As the political crisis in Maharashtra continues to gain steam, screenshot of state cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray is creating a buzz on social media with people claiming that he has dropped 'minister' from his Twitter bio.

Son of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya, holds the post of tourism minister in the state.

His Twitter bio now reads, "Voicing the Youth, Poems and Photography: Passion. President, Yuva Sena. President- Mumbai District Football Association Instagram: adityathackeray."

A report by Times Now says that the change in Aaditya Thackeray's bio on the microblogging site comes after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that prestige is more important for them than power.

As per a report by Financial Express, Aaditya deleted tourism, environment and parliamentary affairs from his Twitter bio amid the ongoing political turmoil in Maharashtra ignited by the party rebel Eknath Shinde.

Reacting to the development, Sena leader Arvind Sawant said: "Don't know why he removed minister from profile. Might be out of frustration over what's happening."

Another Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi shared a "fact check" saying, "He (Aaditya Thackeray) did not have his minister status ever on his Twitter bio."

He did not have his minister status ever on his Twitter bio. Fact check. https://t.co/ovAJsV0m0j — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) June 22, 2022

Maharashtra has been witnessing a political turmoil since Monday (20 June) after the declaration of the state Legislative Council election results. Sena leader and now the party rebel Eknath Shinde along with other party MLAs took a charter plane to Gujarat and stayed in a hotel in Surat before leaving for Guwahati early on Wednesday. They left Mumbai after cross-voting in the election.

For Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA alliance government in the state, it is one of its worst crisis since coming into existence in 2019. The present situation also puts an uncertainty on the stability of the two-and-a-half-year old government in the western state.

The Shiv Sena, which heads the MVA, has 55 MLAs, followed by allies NCP (53) and the Congress (44) in the 288-Assembly where the current simple majority mark is 144.

There is one vacancy due to the death of a Sena MLA last month. The current strength of the Maharashtra Assembly is 287. Fifteen independent legislators and MLAs from smaller parties support the MVA government, taking the number to 167.

The BJP has 106 MLAs of its own and is backed by one lawmaker each from the Raj Thackeray-led MNS, the Swabhimani Paksh, the Rashtriya Samaj Paksh, the Jan Surajya Party and six independents, taking its tally with allies to 116.

