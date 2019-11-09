Maharashtra governor invites Devendra Fadnavis to form govt, asks him to prove majority in Assembly by 11 November

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari has invited caretaker chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to form the government, and asked him to prove his majority by 11 November (Monday). On 30 October, Fadnavis was elected the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislative party leader in a party meeting held in Mumbai.

The BJP has emerged as the single-largest party after the Assembly election results.

The term of the 13th Assembly is set to end on Saturday midnight, but no indication has emerged from bickering allies BJP and Shiv Sena that they were ready to form the new government.

Sources told PTI that Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni met Governor Koshyari at Raj Bhavan on Saturday. Koshyari had met the AG earlier this week too.

Over the past couple of weeks, the state witnessed a deadlock as the BJP and Sena, who together won enough seats in the 21 October state elections to come to power, are locked in a bitter tussle over the chief minister's post.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis resigned as chief minister on Friday. Koshyari accepted the resignation and asked him to continue as caretaker chief minister.

"Till the governor does not summon the new assembly, the 14th Assembly, which has been constituted, will remain in suspended animation," Anant Kalse, former principal secretary of the Maharashtra Legislature, told PTI.

With inputs from PTI