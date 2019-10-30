Devendra Fadnavis elected BJP legislative party leader; CM thanks Uddhav Thackeray for support during Maharashtra Assembly polls

Incumbent chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis was elected the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislative party leader in a party meeting held in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Speaking after being chosen the legislature party leader, Fadnavis thanked Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray for his support during the Maharashtra Assembly polls. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and gave an assurance that a government will be formed soon.

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar had said on Tuesday that the Assembly election mandate was for the mahayuti (as the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is called in Maharashtra) and asserted that his party too had various options open before it to form government. This was two days after the Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said his party should not be compelled to look for an alternative to form the next government and asserted there are "no saints in politics".

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil said BJP chief Amit Shah and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will finalise the contours of the "50:50 formula".

Amid the ongoing tussle over the 50:50 power-sharing formula for the next government in Maharashtra, Fadnavis had dismissed the Sena's demand for the top post on a rotational basis and asserted on Tuesday that he will be the chief minister for another five years.

Since the Assembly election results, Uddhav has been claiming that a 50-50 formula was decided between the two parties and also demanded a written assurance from the BJP that it will implement the alliance formula.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party in the recently-concluded Maharashtra Assembly polls by winning 105 seats. However, the figure was much below the halfway mark of 145 in the 288-member House. The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress bagged 56, 54 and 44 seats, respectively.

