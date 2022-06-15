Maharashtra Congress leader booked for using derogatory language against PM Modi

The case has been registered against Sheikh Hussain at Gittikhadan Police Station in Nagpur under Sections 294 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code

An FIR has been registered against Maharashtra Congress leader Sheikh Hussain for using derogatory language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The case has been registered against Hussain at Gittikhadan Police Station in Nagpur under Sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code.

Hussain, who is former Nagpur Congress unit president, reportedly made the remarks on Monday while criticising Prime Minister Modi over questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald money laundering case.

Asked about his alleged remarks, Hussain told India Today that he was just using a Hindi proverb. He further alleged that he was being targeted by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Further, he told ANI, "I've not made any personal attack against the PM, only used an idiom in my speech. I spoke in favour of the party. I've not said anything I regret or need to apologise for. I'm ready to face any consequence."

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on the third straight day of questioning in the National Herald money laundering case, and was quizzed for over three hours in the pre-lunch session.

He left the ED office on APJ Abdul Kalam Road around 3 PM for what is understood to be a lunch break and he is expected to join the investigation back soon. He had reached the agency's office in central Delhi around 11:35 am.

