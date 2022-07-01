Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde asked to prove majority on Monday, special session of Assembly on 3 and 4 July

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who formed the new government in Maharashtra with the BJP, has been asked by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to prove his majority on the floor of the House

Eknath Shine, who took oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday (30 June), will have to prove his majority in the state Assembly on Monday. A special session of Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 3 and 4 July.

News agency ANI mentioned that special session of Maharashtra Assembly to be held on 3 and 4 July. On 2 July, the nomination for Speaker's election will be filed, on 3 July Speaker's election will be held and on 4 July Vote of Confidence will take place.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked CM Shinde to prove his majority on the floor of the House.

Notably, the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker's post is vacant after the resignation of Nana Patole.

A day after Uddhav Thackeray stepped down from the post of Maharashtra chief minister, Eknath Shinde formed the new government in the state in alliance with the BJP which has 106 lawmakers in the House.

Shinde took sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday, while BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister. The BJP is expected to file nomination of its leader of Legislative Assembly today,

Meanwhile, Shinde claims to have support of 50 lawmakers, including 39 rebel Sena MLAs and other independent MLAs.

It is worth mentioning that in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, a party or alliance needs support of 145 MLAs to prove majority.

Taking a jibe at Eknath Shinde and BJP in the state, Shiv Sena MLA MLA Deepak Kesarkar on Thursday said despite having 106 MLAs, the BJP took the decision of making Eknath Shinde the Chief Minister.

"It means they have shown large heartedness," Kesarkar said, adding that Fadvanis in the cabinet will be a boost as it will be a help to get clearances from Delhi.

With inputs from agencies

