New Delhi: In a major setback to Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) camp, the Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered status quo as of June 23 in the affairs of the AIADMK, rendering 11 July General Council meeting, which 'expelled' O Panneerselvam and picked K Palaniswami as interim chief, invalid.

The court also ordered fresh General Council meeting of the AIADMK.

The decision to abolish the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator taken in the 11 July General Council meeting also stands cancelled, which effectively means Paneerselvam is back as the coordinator of AIADMK.

The order was passed by Justice G Jayachandran on Wednesday who held that the coordinator and the joint coordinator alone shall convene the General Council meeting. He also suggested nomination of an observer to conduct the meeting.

The court was passing orders on the civil suits from Panneerselvam and General Council member Vairamuthu.

Later, the counsel appearing for Panneerselvam said the court has said the coordinator and Joint coordinator posts, held by OPS and Palaniswami, respectively earlier, "had not lapsed".

The 23 June General Council meet, convened jointly by the two leaders earlier, had announced that the one and only demand of the GC members is to bring in a system of a single leadership for the party, favouring Palaniswami, also known as EPS.

Meanwhile, as the news of the court order spread, celebrations erupted outside the residence of Panneerselvam in Chennai.

