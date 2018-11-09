Madhya Pradesh polls: Angry BJP workers damage party office in Ujjain's Badnagar over denial of ticket to preferred candidate

A torn poster of Amit Shah lying on the floor amid shards of broken glass, and broken plastic chairs, can hardly be imagined at a BJP office. That's exactly what happened on Friday when enraged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members at a party office in Ujjain district's Badnagar in Madhya Pradesh resorted to ransacking the premises when the candidate for the upcoming Assembly election was changed.

Sitting MLA Mukesh Pandya did not get a ticket when the BJP released its second list on Monday while putting its faith on Jitendra Pandya. It is not immediately clear if the BJP workers were linked to Pandya.

The party has given a ticket to Jitendra, son of Uday Singh Pandya, who represented the constituency for three times in the six elections that he fought. a Dainik Bhaskar report said.

A Free Press Journal report said that Mukesh failed to secure a ticket "due to his inactiveness" and got replaced by an Audichya Brahmin where the community has a sizeable population.

Madhya Pradesh, which has a 230-seat Assembly, goes to vote on 28 November. The counting is scheduled for 11 December.

Distribution of tickets has become a challenge for parties due to various demands from many castes and communities.

"People from upper-caste communities and those against reservation have openly confronted leaders of both the BJP and Congress in various parts of Madhya Pradesh. A caste battle has begun in the state, where individuals from reserved Assembly seats and tribal regions have begun to form their own organisations, swearing to contest reserved seats independently. Additionally, Sindhis, Patidars and Rajputs have also threatened to contest independently, if the candidates they support are not given tickets," an earlier piece on Firstpost said.

According to a OneIndia report, 42 tickets were distributed among the family and relatives of BJP leaders.